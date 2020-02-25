Register
05:09 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Glasgow Celtic fans (File photo).

    Glasgow Celtic Were Rocked One Year Ago – Today #InLennyWeTrust

    © CC BY 2.0 / Brian Hargadon
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107765/72/1077657273.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202002251078398055-glasgow-celtic-were-rocked-one-year-ago--today-inlennywetrust/

    Exactly 12 months ago Glasgow Celtic’s manager Brendan Rodgers informed a packed news conference in Glasgow that he was “fully concentrated” on Celtic amid speculation linking him with the then managerial vacancy at Leicester City Football Club.

    Two days later he rocked the world of football and broke the hearts of hundreds of thousands who live and breathe Glasgow Celtic across Glasgow, Scotland and the world. He departed.

    One of the most successful and best supported clubs in football was confronted with a manager they had grown to adore walking out of the club mid-season and with major games on the horizon.

    Football Soccer - Premier League - Swansea City vs Manchester United - Swansea, Britain - August 19, 2017 Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates after the match
    © REUTERS / Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Who’s Going Where? Time’s Up For Sulking Footballers As Transfer Window Opens Across Europe

    Brendan Rodgers blotted his copy book with Celtic fans and the nature of his departure left a sour taste in the mouths of those who adorn the green and white of Celtic each week. His remarkable achievement of securing back to back domestic trebles and a first season unbeaten was slightly dimmed. But one year on I say let sleeping dogs lie. Brendan Rodgers was great for Celtic and Celtic was great for Brendan Rodgers. He secured the job at Leicester on the back of his achievements with Celtic and has steered his new team to third spot in the richest, apparently most competitive and certainly most hyped league in the world, the English Premiership.

    Scottish Football Is Regularly Slated By TV Pundits in England

    Some who look down their noses at Scottish Football from the gold encrusted environment of the English Premiership dismissed Rodger’s achievements as mediocre in the context of Scotland’s league and the quality of opposition. Yet that same manager is now competing for 2nd place with the billionaire backed Manchester City. Thanks for the memories Brendan but we in Glasgow now have a manager of top quality who will take our club to even greater heights. His name is Neil Lennon, Lenny to us.

    On the same day, 26th February 2019, Celtic ‘reluctantly agreed’ to allow Brendan Rodgers to speak with Leicester City about the manager’s job and his inevitable departure they also announced the return of a former manager on a caretaker basis until the end of the season. It is now 12 months since Neil Lennon answered the urgent call to help out Glasgow Celtic at our time of need. For the second time in his managerial career Lenny stepped up to the plate and assumed the enormous responsibility of managing a famous club with incredible world wide support that demands success constantly. The fact Neil Lennon has stepped in to fill a vacuum at the summit of Celtic not once but twice should never be forgotten.

    Neil Lennon Has Answered the Call from Celtic Twice

    The circumstances of his elevation to caretaker manager the first time around in March 2010 were in sharp contrast to those of 26th February last year and it is worth refreshing some minds just how big a job he inherited in March 2010.

    I recall the pain of watching Celtic surrender a one goal lead at home to Hibs on a bitterly cold night on January 27th before going on to lose 2-1. An away loss to Kilmarnock quickly followed before the result which epitomised how low we had sunk, a 4 nil mauling by St Mirren at Love Street, Paisley, on 24th March. It was an embarrassing performance and result. The job was simply too big for Tony Mowbray and in hindsight those of us calling for Lenny to be installed to the vacancy at the start of that season were right.

    Lenny came in on a caretaker basis on March 27th 2010 and proceeded to inject some much needed steel and pride. If the Scottish Cup semi-final had fallen a few weeks later than April 10th we may have avoided the shock of losing 2 nil to lowly Ross County. It was only Lenny’s third game as boss and although he won his first two against Kilmarnock at home and Hibernian away that semi-final underlined the need for major change in playing personnel and attitude.

    With 22 minutes left in that fateful cup semi-final our £3.8 million 28 year old French striker, Marc-Antoine Fortune, had a golden chance to level the tie but somehow managed to miss from only 4 yards out after the keeper had saved a Lee Naylor free-kick. Lenny said the team “lacked desire”. The fact less than 25,000 attended that semi-final at Hampden, and at least 7,000 of them were Ross County supporters, should illustrate how poorly we were performing that season.

    Lenny Wanted to Bring Back the Thunder to Celtic Park

    We won all of our remaining six league games after the semi-final defeat including at home to Rangers but it wasn’t enough to claw back the 10 points gap big Tony Mowbray’s reign had left. It was narrowed to 6 points but at the end of the season before any managerial announcement was made Lenny stated that whoever got the job faced a massive re-building operation.

    Lennon did get the job and proceeded to remove 13 players from the books and bring in new faces he felt he could rely on. He said at the time of his appointment that he wanted to bring back “the thunder” to Parkhead, home of Celtic Football Club:

    "I want to bring the thunder back to this stadium - I want to make it rock again".

    Lenny enjoyed significant success, winning three Scottish league championships, two Scottish Cups, qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League twice and the knockout stages once, before leaving the club in May 2014. Who could ever forget the November 2012 victory over the mighty Barcelona? Lenny certainly brought back the “thunder” and got the stadium “rocking” again.

    Neil’s departure didn’t leave us in the lurch. It was well-trailed months before and it was because he didn’t feel the Board at that time matched his ambition, a point underlined by challenging transfer budgets and consistent failure to replace quality departures with quality replacements.

    Remember, Neil’s eye for a player brought the likes of Virgil Van-Dyke to Celtic for only £2.6 million. He was sold on to Southampton for £13 million (now with Liverpool and considered the best defender in the world); Victor Wanyama cost £900,000 before being sold to Southampton for £12.6 million (now with Tottenham Hotspur); Fraser Forster the giant goalkeeper from Newcastle was purchased for £2 million but was again sold to Southampton for £10 million (Fraser became the England number one goalkeeper before losing his place and his now back at Celtic on loan).

    Other lesser known but still notable Lennon signings included Gary Hooper, Joe Ledley, Leigh Griffiths, Emilio Izaguirre and other quality players through the door. All proved to be tremendous investments and Griffiths is still a goal scoring machine. Hooper was bought for £2.4 million before being sold for nearly £6million three years later. The idea that Amido Balde, however, was a like for like replacement for Gary Hooper is cloud cuckoo football and I am convinced such decisions were taken above Neil’s head at the time. He felt he had taken the club as far as he could and he certainly got us on the road to the Holy Grail of 10 league titles in a row, a world record if achieved.

    Six Months On From Champions League Exit Celtic Are On Fire

    Six months ago I watched Celtic lose 4-3 to Romanian Champions Cluj in a thrilling Champions League qualifier. Bolingoli and Julien were new season signings costing £10 million between them but they had poor games against Motherwell at Fir Park the Saturday before the game and Lenny didn’t think it was the right time to throw them into such a huge game. It was a man-management call. If they had played and underperformed it could have affected their whole season.

    With 12 minutes to go in the game that night the calculated gamble of playing our midfield Duracell battery, Calum McGregor, at left back instead of in the middle of the park where he directs the game from, appeared to be paying off. We were 3-2 ahead and into the Champions League proper. Then two uncharacteristic mistakes sunk us. Scott Bain our then 1st choice goalie didn’t deal with a daily routine long distance shot properly and pushed the ball to the feet of the Cluj entre forward. He accepted the gift gratefully. Then our Captain Marvel, the heart and soul of our team, Scott Brown (Broony) handled in the box unnecessarily. The cheap penalty was converted. It was a freak result. We were the better team on the night in my opinion. We should have won the game.

    What unfolded afterwards were a series of poor, ill-advised, Knee-jerk and frankly disrespectful comments as far as I was concerned. Alleged Celtic fans were calling for him to be sacked. The Lenny who had played his heart out for us, captained us with distinction and managed us with such success from 2010 to 2014 deserved some slack. A guy whose association with Celtic has led to volleys of disgusting verbal insults, actual physical assaults, real death threats and constant media side swiping and snide remarks deserved better from the Bhoys and Ghirls who love Celtic through and through.

    Lenny is the Man – Back the Gaffer All the Way

    Many didn’t want Lenny appointed permanent manager. They wanted ‘bigger’ names. Who exactly was never agreed on or revealed. I wanted Lenny back. He was a more mature man and definitely a better manager after his experiences at both Bolton and Hibs. For me Lenny was the man to lead us to the Ten. I produced a short video in Lenny’s defence. It was well received by some and slated by others. No problem. It had the desired effect. It rallied many behind our manager.

    Last week I produced another wee video, a sort of 6 months on assessment. It is a record of distinction. Lenny has the team playing more exciting football, scoring more goals and despite facing a more competitive challenge from the big club that used to be called Rangers (they were founded in 1872 but after years a financial mismanagement and cheating died in 2012 than Brendan ever did we are well on the way to nine in a row and a quadruple Treble. It would be yet another first, a completely unprecedented achievement while playing with flair and style.

    Lenny now has a higher win rate than Brendan’s team in 2018/19, scoring more goals than Brendan’s team and proceeding to European football’s latter stages unlike Brendan. We have a great chance of proceeding into the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night when we face Danish Champions FC Copenhagen with a 1-1 draw secured last Thursday. It is not particularly productive to compare Lenny with Brendan as they are two excellent managers in their own right but for me Neil is the real deal and deserves our 100% backing and support, ‘win, lose or draw’.

    We sing about our club with pride and we should always ‘Keep The Faith’ with a man who is as big a supporter as us. Lenny is the man as far as I’m concerned. I said it six months ago and I’m even more convinced today. Here We Go 10 In A Row. #InLennyWeTrust

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse