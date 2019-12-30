Register
21:03 GMT +330 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the House of Lords are seen following the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain December 19, 2019.

    Scrap Gongs and House of Lords

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107790/40/1077904009.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201912301077904038-scrap-gongs-and-house-of-lords/

    The honours system must be scrapped and whilst we are at it let’s get rid of the undemocratic House of Lords.

    Don’t get me wrong I think it is great when unsung heroes and local people get recognised for their commitment to others BUT should someone get a gong just because they’re good at cricket, can hold a tune or have worked as a civil servant for years? I am afraid the answer is no.

    Of course, Ben Stokes deserves to be recognised but there has to be a better way than giving him a discredited gong.

    Just because you have run OFCOM, OFWAT or the BBC should not be a reason for going down on one knee in front of a Royal. (Stop tittering at the back!)

    Of course, I was delighted that John Bercow is the first speaker not to get a peerage in over 200 years but one has got to question why any speaker should pick up an honour just for doing their highly paid job. Bercow doesn’t deserve anything for the way he abused his position and tried to wreck our democratically voted for the desire to leave the EU.

    And pray tell me, why the useless Alison Saunders, former director of public prosecutions was honoured when she was such a failure in her role?

    If these past few years and the referendum vote, and the huge majority for Boris prove anything, it is to state just how out of touch the Establishment elite are with the masses. They no longer have any authority or respect in the eyes of millions and they need to heed these lessons and act on them swiftly.

    The idea that Boris can just place Nikki Morgan in the House of Lords as a culture minister and that Jo Swinson could end up there too is wrong, just plain wrong.

    If we do need a second chamber it must be democratically elected and if we are to have any form of honours system ordinary people should be more involved. I’m not suggesting an X Factor voting system but have you ever looked at how difficult it is to nominate someone or how the odds are stacked against any ordinary person picking up that gong?

    I say scrap both of them now.

    Bonfires of Sanity

    If you want further evidence of just how much trust has been lost in the Establishment elite just look at this latest Comres poll about the BBC. ITV has now become the most trusted and reliable news outlet, and two-thirds of those surveyed said the BBC licence fee should be scrapped or reformed.

    The former editor of the Daily Telegraph, Charles Moore was the guest editor of the BBC’s Today programme a couple of days ago and told Nick Robinson in no uncertain terms that the “The BBC is talking to itself,” and “It speaks for the minority and doesn’t understand what the majority is worried about”. He also accused them of politically correct “preaching” on Brussels, human rights and climate change.

    He was bang on the money and it is not just me who thinks that as the ex-chairman of Ofcom and former head of the BBC Trust, Dame Patricia Hodgson, also jumped in and stated that “We should start to either freeze or reduce the licence fee to incentivise the BBC into using broadband technology for subscription top-ups.”

    I said in this column only a few days ago that the BBC was cooking its own goose and it looks like I was absolutely correct (if you want the lottery numbers for Wednesday drop me an email!)

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the debate on the Queen's Speech in the House of Commons Chamber, in London, Britain December 19, 2019
    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the debate on the Queen's Speech in the House of Commons Chamber, in London, Britain December 19, 2019

    When Boris returns from his holiday, as well as taking the axe to the bloated civil service, he must also do the same with the BBC, the House of Lords and the Honours system. He has got the majority to make real effective change in our society and he must take that opportunity now.

    David Cameron famously boasted that he would have “a bonfire of the Quangos” if he was elected but he hardly put a safety match to them in reality.

    Boris must now have “the bonfires of sanity” because we are fed up with these establishment elites who seem to run roughshod over public opinion and the views of those who effectively pay them.

    Get to Grips with Common Purpose

    If we don’t get rid of the Honours system that clot, Richard Leafe who runs the National Parks will be honoured next year for his desire to concrete over the Lake District to make it more “diverse.”

    Although Dick Leafe is taking most of the flak for this snowflake suggestion we all need to remember that a Government report this year said national parks were a “mainly white, middle-class club”.

    The best response to this nonsense was on twitter where someone wrote “Awoken to the news that the Lake District is now racist. Give me f***ing strength.”

    In just one tweet this sums up the disconnect between those who really run this country and the people.

    Boris must get to grips with this Common Purpose, right-on thinking that infests most of our public services and Government departments.

    No one, as I am fed up of stating, has ever voted for this snowflake view of the world. If Boris wants to retain the trust we put in him on December 12 he must root it out, ridicule it and get back to sensible policies and a public discourse based in reality and not in the Student Unions and pages of the Guardian.

    Viva la Revolution Cultural!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, John Bercow, Ofcom, BBC, House of Lords, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse