Register
19:17 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An arrangement of UK daily newspapers photographed as an illustration in London on December 13, 2019 shows front page headlines reporting on the projected election result based on exit polls in the UK general election.

    Gosh, What a Night!

    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL SORABJI
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/90/1077569021.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201912131077569063-gosh-what-a-night/

    Boris is correct, absolutely correct: it was a “stonking victory.” The best result since the Thatcher years and in the spirit of the Lady herself, after our troops retook South Georgia in the Falklands war, we should “Rejoice.”

    We should rejoice because Boris has taken back our country from the remainiacs, the traitors, the pompous celebrities and the very real threat of a Toy Town Trot bankrupting our country.

    We should also rejoice because, even though it is not the Brexit I and millions of others wanted, at last, we are getting out of the EU. As Boris says now “those calling for a second referendum should now put a sock in it.”

    Rejoice, because we could have been waking up today to a nightmare on Downing Street with a hung parliament. More delays and obstruction by the losers in the EU referendum debate still denying us the right to get our country back.

    The Message is Clear  

    The people delivered their verdict again last night that they want the UK to be a sovereign nation and now Boris has a clear mandate to deliver it.

    Rejoice, in the fact the MSM broadcasters and their pollsters got it so wrong again, just as they did in 2016.

    They were telling us that a Corbyn government was possible and that the gap was narrowing and everything was to play for. What utter tosh again!

    These are the same people who got the EU referendum so spectacularly wrong and then had faces like smacked bums the next day. Last night was a repeat performance.

    The BBC were almost handing out the black armbands as the exit poll and the first results came in and it was clear that Boris was going to get a landslide.

    I was laughing like a drain at the faces of the likes of Alastair Campbell, Steve Coogan, Hugh Grant and little Owen Jones as they realised that their game was up.

    As for John Bercow, on Sky news, we had the best part of eight hours to watch him squirm and get more and more embarrassed. He was clearly pig sick at the result and he seemed to realise that he was partly responsible for the public’s verdict on the political class who have betrayed us. It was an inglorious end to his biased career.

    I agree with Dominic Cummings who said last night that, “MPs need to reflect, the media needs to reflect and they need to realise that the conversations they have in London are a million miles away from reality.' They all need to get out of their bubble and listen to real people around the UK”. But don’t hold your breath and Cummings knows it when he stated in blunt terms “You f***ed it up”.

    However, there are no real signs that the broadcasters have got Cummings’ message as this morning Emily Maitlis and others are asking how can Boris win when Theresa May failed?

    These people can’t be that dumb, can they? He has a vision, a personality and a desire to make our country great again. Theresa May had no backbone, a trembling lip, a sore throat and the personality of a brown paper bag.

    Well now, the ‘effing it up’ has to stop. At the same time, Boris must now deliver on his promises and get us out pronto and sort out the mess of the NHS.

    Boris also has to sort out the bias in the Broadcast media. The answer is not more regulation - it is less. Broadcasters should be allowed to be partial just as newspapers are. However, this inevitably means that the public funding of the BBC and Channel 4 News in the form of the outdated and outmoded licence fee has to stop. Keep those Black armbands guys, you will need them for your own funeral!

    Rejoice, rejoice in the total humiliation and rejection of Comrade Corbyn’s Commie “back to the Seventies” masterplan.

    Corbyn should have resigned last night but the arrogant and bitter old fool instead blamed Brexit and the media for his defeat. He is right, it was Brexit but actually it was his refusal to carry out the wishes of his people and his desertion of his people in the north that led to his crushing defeat.

    His sitting on the fence position on a future referendum if he got into power was the most delusional political stance since Comical Ali told us that the USA would never take Baghdad as the tanks rolled in behind him.

    The Corbyn Cult is Dead

    Rejoice in the rejection of the anti-Semites in the Corbyn Cult by the tolerant and non-racist British public. It has been outrageous the way the Jewish community has been attacked and almost driven out of our country by these terrorist sympathising lefty goons.

    Rejoice in the humiliation of the woman who started the campaign saying she should be the PM and ended up not even holding onto her own seat.

    Jo Swinson like a demented Head Girl in a girl’s grammar school managed to alienate more and more voters every time she appeared on the TV.

    Even in her speech after her defeat, she tried to take the moral high ground suggesting that those who voted Tory were racist or uncaring, “let me say now, for millions of people in our country these results will bring dread and dismay and people are looking for hope.

    'I still believe we as a country can be warm and generous, inclusive and open and that by working together with our nearest neighbours we can achieve so much more.

    Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for these values that guide our Liberal movement - openness, fairness, inclusivity. We will stand up for hope.”

    No love, you stand for HOPELESS!

    UK not EU

    Meanwhile, I love the way the sisterhood was put to bed when Nicola Sturgeon showed her true colours and performed a victory dance when she heard the news of Jo Swinson losing her seat.

    Now Boris must stick to his guns and not allow another referendum in Scotland, despite the protests of the SNP. We are so much stronger together in a union of the UK, not the EU.

    Rejoice in the humiliation of Chuka Umunna who lost his seat too. He now says he will be sticking with the Lib Dems. What other choice does he have as he, like a fat bloke at an ‘all you can eat buffet’, has tried every other party and then put them back down on his political plate?

    Rejoice in the news that Anna Sourface has been consigned to the dustbin of political history too. Let’s also NOT mourn Dominic Grieve, David Gauke, Laura Piddock or Tom Brake as they all tried to subvert our democracy and undermine the UK and now they have paid the price for their treachery. What a great day.

    Boris was the clear winner last night but Nigel Farage was also a winner and without his help, the victory would have not been so huge. Farage is still the man who has really delivered Brexit and he can rest easy but Boris must now with this huge majority deliver a real Brexit and get on with the trade deal with the USA and others.

    Fundamentally Boris won because, despite all of his faults, Brits shared and loved his optimism and belief in the UK and its people.

    This is a great country and now we have got it back from the EU and the political class Boris must push on and make Britain great again.

    Rejoice.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, UK general election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 December
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse