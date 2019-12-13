Register
14:35 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a head to head live Election Debate at the BBC TV studios

    UK Divided More Than Ever

    © AP Photo / Jeff Overs
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/79/1077507986.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201912131077565018-uk-divided-more-than-ever/

    The issue of Brexit has decisively won the day in England and Wales. But for Scotland and Northern Ireland – the other two nations that make up the United Kingdom – voters have become even more entrenched in their opposite position to remain in the European Union.

    Britain is cut in half. The pro-remain Scottish nationalists have increased their dominance, taking over 80 per cent of parliamentary seats in Scotland. Leader Nicola Sturgeon says the victory shows Scotland rejects Brexit and will now push for a second referendum for independence from Britain.

    Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland the pro-remain nationalist parties are now in a majority for the first time ever, after voters turned their backs on Brexit-supporting unionists.

    How Boris Johnson reconciles those polar opposites in his “One Nation Tory” vision will be something of magic trick.

    Johnson did triumph in the general election this week – if we limit focus to results in England and Wales. The prime minister was re-elected and his Conservative party won a comfortable majority of around 70 lawmakers. He can now press on with his vow to “get Brexit done” by January 31.

    Most of the Conservative gain was made by taking seats from Labour. It was a disastrous election for Labour and its leader Jeremy Corbyn who has now given notice of his resignation.

    The seismic shift in the electorate was seen in traditional Labour heartlands, the working-class regions of the North and Midlands of England, as well as Wales, giving their votes to the Conservatives.

    Some of these constituencies had never before voted for the Tories, commonly viewed as the party of “Eton toffs” and ruling establishment.

    It was Brexit that drove the sea-change in England and Wales. Many of the working-class traditional Labour supporters had voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum. Their switch to Johnson’s Conservatives in this election was won over by his promise to deliver Brexit.

    Johnson had a clear message: “Get Brexit done”. Repeated over and over again. Whereas Labour were split between leave and remain. Jeremy Corbyn’s offer to hold a second referendum on Brexit ended up losing the party’s leave supporters who saw it as a betrayal. In a complicated situation, the more concise message usually wins out.

    During the election campaign, Labour made valiant efforts to promote public debate on wider social and economic issues, away from the singular, divisive issue of Brexit. A massive public investment program to renew impoverished communities and services appeared to have popular appeal.

    But it was the watershed issue of Brexit that kept emerging. Partly because of Boris Johnson’s catchy mantra about getting it done. It has to be recognized that Labour’s leave voters agreed with that. Also many voters were simply weary with the never-ending Brexit debacle.

    There can be no doubt too that the predominantly pro-Tory media (80 per cent of national media) succeeded in making Corbyn a toxic figure for many voters. Relentless headlines about the Labour leader being a “national security threat”, a terrorist sympathizer and antisemite, and how his “Marxist manifesto” would destroy the economy – all of those distortions constantly pumped out by the vicious rightwing media had a hugely damaging impact on voter perceptions.

    It really is astounding that communities ravaged by austerity and poverty inflicted by past Conservative governments should end up voting for another five years of Tory rule. That anomaly is a measure of how confounding the Brexit issue has become in British politics.

    In any case, there is no taking away from Boris Johnson’s victory and the “powerful mandate”, as he puts it, to push on with leaving the European Union. He says this will be happen on January 31. But it is not so much a case of getting Brexit done than rather getting Brexit “started”. His majority government may now get the legislation through to leave on the British side at the end of January, but there will still be months of protracted negotiations with the European Union in order to finalize the departure.

    Johnson’s Conservative government will also be challenged to respond to the urgent needs of impoverished communities who have backed his re-election on the basis of Brexit, and certainly not on the basis of the usual pro-rich, elitist social and economic policies of the Tories. If Johnson wants to retain their support, his party is going to have to radically rethink its policies in order to genuinely create the “One Nation Toryism” that he speaks of. There is a fair chance, however, that the Conservative tiger will not change its stripes, and thus working-class voters will be betrayed even more by continuation of callous policies.

    So, the Conservative election victory is far from a resolution. Yes, the Brexit process may finally get started, after three years of delay. But the mandate that Boris Johnson has won has its limits. He may have won the day in England and Wales, but the other half of the United Kingdom – Scotland and Northern Ireland – is heading in an opposite direction. A direction which is increasingly challenging the four-nation union of the UK.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Johnson Bound for Victory, but Can He Quell Brexit Drama?
    Tags:
    opposition, elections, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse