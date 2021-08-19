Tune Changin' Joe

US President Joe Biden recently prompted some record scratches after he conceded that there was no way for American troops to withdraw from Afghanistan without “chaos ensuing” following the near 20-year US military occupation.
Biden’s eyebrow-raising remarks came during a Wednesday exclusive with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, and saw the American president stress that the possibility in the war-torn nation falling into utter disarray always played a factor in the withdrawal decision.
While the comments may have been meant more to soften the Biden White House’s handling of the situation, they also were in stark contrast to earlier statements made by the president. In fact, he had previously told reporters in July that the pullout would be orderly, and the Taliban would by no means be “overrunning everything.”
It seems some statements truly don’t age well.
