19 May 2021
    The US military force, composed of the US Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and National Guard, has hundreds of thousands of active-duty personnel, many of whom are stationed overseas. However, a new report indicates that the Land of the Free has a military force completely off the books.

    Signature Secret Army

    An exclusive report by Newsweek revealed on Monday that the US is operating a 60,000-strong military force within the US and abroad that has zero congressional oversight, a revelation that would put the nation in violation of various laws if the claims are validated.

    Citing a two-year investigation that saw researchers review hundreds of job postings and conduct several interviews, Newsweek reported the underwraps military program is costing the US government a minimum $900 million a year.

    Although part of operations are meant to collect intelligence and engage in cyberwarfare, some practices also allegedly include the illegal manipulation of social media, a practice that the US has long accused Russia, China and Iran of committing.

    The secret troop force, which is alleged to be 10 times larger than the CIA’s clandestine operations, reportedly has a footprint in Pakistan, North Korea, Iran, and Yemen, in addition to boots across West Africa. 

    • Ghost of Administration Past
      Last update: 03:49 GMT 14.05.2021
      03:49 GMT 14.05.2021

      Ghost of Administration Past

      At the start of his administration, US President Joe Biden issued a multitude of executive orders that effectively walked back policies imposed under the Trump White House, including one that halted work on the US-Mexico border wall.

    • The Blame Game
      Last update: 02:40 GMT 12.05.2021
      02:40 GMT 12.05.2021

      The Blame Game

      Over the last several days, hundreds of rockets have been deployed along the Gaza Strip as Israel's Iron Dome defense system has been repeatedly tapped to intercept incoming missiles. The clashes have led to dozens of fatalities and injuries.

    • Not in My House
      Last update: 23:37 GMT 06.05.2021
      23:37 GMT 06.05.2021

      Not in My House

      Following the storming of the US Capitol by hundreds of people, including Trump supporters, former US President Donald Trump was booted off various platforms after being blamed for inciting the deadly insurrection. In fact, Facebook’s oversight board recently upheld Trump’s ban from the platform.

    • Supreme Retirement
      Last update: 00:32 GMT 05.05.2021
      00:32 GMT 05.05.2021

      Supreme Retirement

      Former US President Donald Trump managed to appoint a whopping three justices to the US Supreme Court, despite efforts to shoot down the nominations of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Looking ahead, liberal politicians are now trying to ensure the bench does not lean even more toward the conservative side of the political spectrum.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
