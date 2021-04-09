Yippee Ki Nope

Newly surfaced emails have revealed how Alexander ran victory laps after boasting about how he managed to get CDC officials to change the language used on their reports on two separate occasions.
In one September 2020 email between Alexander and Michael Caputo, the former public affairs chief of the Department of Health and Human Services, the adviser remarked that his efforts were a “small victory but a victory nonetheless and yippee.”
However, that’s not all, folks - far from it in fact. In another email exchange, Alexander called on then-White House adviser Scott Atlas to help him with an effort to change the language on an upcoming CDC report that would be focusing on COVID-19-related deaths among young Americans.
At the time, Alexander wanted to cook up the numbers on the report to show that suicides among the youth were increasing amid the pandemic, despite the fact that suicide rates had actually declined in 2020 by about 6%.
