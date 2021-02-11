Register
11 February 2021
    Unconventional Triple Threat

    With the days of roaming the White House corridors behind him, the former US president, Donald Trump, reportedly spent his first few post-presidency weeks slammed by investigations and a multitude of legal proceedings over the deadly 6 January Capitol riot.

    Unconventional Triple Threat

    As House impeachment managers close their arguments in the Senate trial, Trump must also contend with a newly-launched criminal probe by Georgia prosecutors over phone calls he made with state officials suggesting that they change the outcome of the 2020 US election.

    Republican officials in the Peach State have been instructed to preserve documents, as the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is reviewing a variety of potential criminal charges related to Trump’s “attempts to influence” the election.

    Georgia became a focal point for Trump’s failed bid for a second term, with ballots being recounted three times in the state. State prosecutors are now probing three phone calls Trump made to Republican Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and a state elections investigator who were all asked by the former president to either “find” the votes he needed to overturn the Biden win or “find the fraud.”

    As if the Senate trial and the Georgia investigation weren’t enough, Trump is also facing an expanding probe from state prosecutors in Manhattan into the finances of the Trump Organization.

    • Impeachment Getaway
      Last update: 21:48 GMT 09.02.2021
      21:48 GMT 09.02.2021

      Impeachment Getaway

      Tuesday marked the start of a second impeachment trial in the US Senate for the former US president, Donald Trump, as lawmakers set off the procedure with a four-hour debate on the constitutionality of the proceedings. The debate will be followed with a vote in line with a simple majority threshold.

    • Unshakeable Ghosts
      Last update: 23:44 GMT 04.02.2021
      23:44 GMT 04.02.2021

      Unshakeable Ghosts

      Under the Obama and Trump administrations, the US served as firm supporters of the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen, with both presidents offering support in the form of weapons, transportation and intelligence logistics, among other means. Even when the Trump White House faced congressional opposition on the matter, US support never wavered.

    • Legal Scramble
      Last update: 23:59 GMT 01.02.2021
      23:59 GMT 01.02.2021

      Legal Scramble

      US Senate lawmakers will be holding a second impeachment trial against former US President Donald Trump in the coming week, determining whether or not the 45th commander-in-chief is guilty of inciting an insurrection.

    • The Shaman Stumper
      Last update: 20:56 GMT 29.01.2021
      20:56 GMT 29.01.2021

      The Shaman Stumper

      As former US President Donald Trump failed to grant pardons for his loyalists who were arrested after the deadly Capitol insurrection, many of his supporters have jumped ship, with some even considering taking a stand in the Senate impeachment trial against their former champion.

