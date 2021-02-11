Unconventional Triple Threat

As House impeachment managers close their arguments in the Senate trial, Trump must also contend with a newly-launched criminal probe by Georgia prosecutors over phone calls he made with state officials suggesting that they change the outcome of the 2020 US election.
Republican officials in the Peach State have been instructed to preserve documents, as the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is reviewing a variety of potential criminal charges related to Trump’s “attempts to influence” the election.
Georgia became a focal point for Trump’s failed bid for a second term, with ballots being recounted three times in the state. State prosecutors are now probing three phone calls Trump made to Republican Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and a state elections investigator who were all asked by the former president to either “find” the votes he needed to overturn the Biden win or “find the fraud.”
As if the Senate trial and the Georgia investigation weren’t enough, Trump is also facing an expanding probe from state prosecutors in Manhattan into the finances of the Trump Organization.
