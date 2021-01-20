Series Finale Dud

With Trump’s wish for a military send-off going unfulfilled, reports are suggesting the commander-in-chief’s guest list is looking rather empty, as several individuals who were invited to the Wednesday gathering have indicated they won’t be attending.
The latest reports indicate that Vice President Mike Pence, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), former Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House adviser Don McGahn won’t be in attendance. In fact, even Anthony Scaramucci, who temporarily served as White House director of communications under the Trump administration, won’t be making an appearance.
Guess this series finale of the Trump administration won’t be riddled with the glitz and glam of a traditional presidential farewell. The Hill reported the ceremony is expected to be attended by Trump’s family and some close White House aides and supporters.
