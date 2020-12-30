Register
30 December 2020
    Cartoons

    'Brother' From Another Mother

    Cartoons
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081614286_0:173:1200:848_1200x675_80_0_0_c9d05d60f1f59ce40705279c0f3552fa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/cartoons/202012301081614328-brother-from-another-mother/

    Making the most of his remaining time in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump has focused much of his time on drawing more attention to the upcoming Georgia run-off elections, which will determine whether the US Senate will remain under Republican control or flip over to the Democrats.

    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother

    Late Tuesday, the commander-in-chief took to Twitter once again to highlight the state elections, lashing out at both Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican and proud Trump supporter, by calling the pair a “complete disaster.”

    Trump had more ire to share, critiquing Raffensperger by saying his brother “works for China” and adding that “they definitely don’t want ‘Trump.’” But here’s the kicker - while Raffensperger does indeed have a brother, he does not “work for China.” 

    Furthermore, while there is a man who bears the same surname and serves as the chief technical officer for a subsidiary of the Huawei conglomerate, he has no apparent relation to Georgia's secretary of state, according to the Daily Beast.

    T-minus 21 days until Inauguration Day, folks.

    Brian Kemp, run-off vote, Election, Georgia, Twitter, Donald Trump
    More cartoons

    • Pardon Pitfalls
      Last update: 20:07 GMT 29.12.2020
      20:07 GMT 29.12.2020

      Pardon Pitfalls

      Ahead of his January exit from the White House, US President Donald Trump has recently taken the opportunity to commute various sentences and issue multiple pardons for allies, including former campaign officials George Papadopoulos, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, among dozens of others.

    • Twitter Reset
      Last update: 00:16 GMT 24.12.2020
      00:16 GMT 24.12.2020

      Twitter Reset

      During the 2017 transition to the Trump administration, social media giant Twitter allowed the follower counts on several White House-linked accounts to be transferred to the new users untouched. Now, the company is changing its tune.

    • West Wing Evasion
      Last update: 20:19 GMT 22.12.2020
      20:19 GMT 22.12.2020

      West Wing Evasion

      With just a few days left in the White House, reports suggest that US President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with members of his administration, especially those who have distanced themselves from his unsubstantiated voter fraud claims.

    • Unwelcome Guest
      Last update: 00:05 GMT 18.12.2020
      00:05 GMT 18.12.2020

      Unwelcome Guest

      With US President Donald Trump’s time in the Oval Office coming to an end after electors of the Electoral College confirmed a win by Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief seems to be stuck between a rock and a hard place, as some people aren’t exactly thrilled about him living in their neck of the woods.

