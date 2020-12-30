‘Brother’ From Another Mother

Late Tuesday, the commander-in-chief took to Twitter once again to highlight the state elections, lashing out at both Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican and proud Trump supporter, by calling the pair a “complete disaster.”
Trump had more ire to share, critiquing Raffensperger by saying his brother “works for China” and adding that “they definitely don’t want ‘Trump.’” But here’s the kicker - while Raffensperger does indeed have a brother, he does not “work for China.”
Furthermore, while there is a man who bears the same surname and serves as the chief technical officer for a subsidiary of the Huawei conglomerate, he has no apparent relation to Georgia's secretary of state, according to the Daily Beast.
T-minus 21 days until Inauguration Day, folks.
