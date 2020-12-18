Unwelcome Guest

Reports emerged earlier this week that neighbors of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club issued a notice on Tuesday addressed to the town of Florida’s Palm Beach and the US Secret Service that said the president could not use the so-called “winter White House” as his residence.
Concerned residents argued that Trump was not legally allowed to live at the estate because of a 1993 agreement he made with the town that allowed him to convert the former Florida residence into a money-making club.
To make matters worse, it was reported Thursday that Trump may not even be preparing to leave the White House after Inauguration Day. According to CNN, Trump has told several advisers of his intention to stick around, with one individual explaining to the outlet that the president is “throwing a f**king temper tantrum.”
"He's going to leave. He's just lashing out," the source said.
Oy vey! At this point, it’s anyone’s guess where Trump may wind up after Biden is sworn in on January 20, 2021.
All comments
Show new comments (0)