Case vs. Casings

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the NRA, the largest and most influential pro-gun organization in the US, and alleging years of “illegal self-dealing that funded lavish lifestyle of NRA leaders.”
James’ office accused the NRA in a news release of “diversion of millions of dollars away from the charitable mission of the organization for personal use by senior leadership, awarding contracts to the financial gain of close associates and family and appearing to dole out lucrative, no-show contracts to former employees in order to buy their silence and continued loyalty.”
#BREAKING: I filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020
The @NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse.
No organization is above the law.
Prominent anti-gun advocates and organizations were quick to applaud the move, mocking the NRA’s infamous “thoughts and prayers” response to gun violence in America.
Thoughts and prayers @NRA pic.twitter.com/nqakgAc7X2— David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 🌊 (@davidhogg111) August 6, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Wayne LaPierre and his cronies at the NRA, who have long put their own self-interests ahead of public safety in order to line their pockets and enrich themselves. https://t.co/DVUqJju5N2— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) August 6, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to the @NRA...— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) August 6, 2020
