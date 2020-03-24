Register
    Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick recently proposed in an interview with Fox News that America’s elderly citizens should be willing to sacrifice their lives to the coronavirus so that the US economy can recover from the crippling effects brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Elder Skelter

    On Monday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, Patrick claimed that senior citizens are willing to sacrifice themselves so that the US economy may recover from the devastating economic effects of the current lockdown.

    Arguing that the US would “collapse” if locked down for months as other countries have been, the 69-year-old lieutenant governor stated that he and others around his age would be willing to risk their lives so that people can “get back to work” by potentially exposing themselves to the virus, which has a higher rate of mortality among the elderly.

    He said that this would keep “the America that all Americans love” for their grandchildren, stating that “if that’s the exchange, I’m all in” and adding that there are “lots of grandparents” who agree with his sentiment. 

    “My message is that: let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living, let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are 70-plus, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country,” he told Carlson. 

    To grandmother’s house, we go?

