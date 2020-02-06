Bigger Trigger

The attempted impeachment of US President Donald J. Trump has undoubtedly been one of the most partisan political spectacles in America’s history, with all members of the rival Democratic Party in the Senate impeachment trial being for his removal from office, and the vast majority of Trump’s Republican Party being against it.

US Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), was the only member of the GOP who voted to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment, for abuse of power.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Don Jr. bashed Romney for breaking ranks and joining the Democrats in standing against his father. The eldest son of the commander-in-chief taunted Romney over his past failed presidential bids, as well as saying that Romney “should be expelled from the GOP.”

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP,” Trump Jr. wrote.

