Bigger Trigger

00:04 GMT07 February 2020
    The attempted impeachment of US President Donald J. Trump has undoubtedly been one of the most partisan political spectacles in America’s history, with all members of the rival Democratic Party in the Senate impeachment trial being for his removal from office, and the vast majority of Trump’s Republican Party being against it.

    US Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), was the only member of the GOP who voted to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment, for abuse of power.

    In an Instagram post Wednesday, Don Jr. bashed Romney for breaking ranks and joining the Democrats in standing against his father. The eldest son of the commander-in-chief taunted Romney over his past failed presidential bids, as well as saying that Romney “should be expelled from the GOP.”

    “Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP,” Trump Jr. wrote.

    Who knew “mom jeans” could be so divisive? 

    impeachment, US Senate, Mitt Romney, Donald Trump, Trump
    Iowan Imbroglio
      23:21 GMT 04.02.2020
      23:21 GMT 04.02.2020

      Iowan Imbroglio

      The United States presidential nomination process kicked off Monday night with the Democratic and Republican caucuses in the state of Iowa. Due to the fact that the winner of the Iowa caucuses often ends up being the party’s nominee to run for the presidency, the results have been highly anticipated.

    Disaster Dividend
      01:04 GMT 31.01.2020
      01:04 GMT 31.01.2020

      Disaster Dividend

      US President Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has proposed that the outbreak of the new coronavirus will be great for the US economy.

    Fox Forsaken
      00:57 GMT 29.01.2020
      00:57 GMT 29.01.2020

      Fox Forsaken

      Everybody knows that currently, US President Donald John Trump is in the midst of the Senate impeachment trial aiming to remove him from the highest office in the land. One may think he would turn to his favorite news outlet Fox News for comfort and support, but this does not seem to be the case.

    Rotten Ratings
      00:47 GMT 25.01.2020
      00:47 GMT 25.01.2020

      Rotten Ratings

      In the midst of the Senate impeachment trial aiming to remove US President Donald Trump from office, the commander in chief seems to be more concerned about poor television ratings than potentially impending doom.

