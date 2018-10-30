Back on Track

As Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko explained, local residents tipped off the Russian forces about the militants from Idlib preparing to stage "another provocation with the use of toxic agents" in Aleppo in order to "accuse the government forces of using chemical weapons against the local population."
According to the general, several dozen White Helmets have arrived in Aleppo carrying poisonous chemicals and are already "carrying out staged filming with the participation of civilians unknown to local residents."
