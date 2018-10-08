Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’

Commenting on the Western governments' staunch opposition to the anticipated Damascus' offensive in Idlib, President Bashar Assad described their reaction as "hysterical", and declared that a victory by the Syrian Army in that region would foil the West's aggressive plans to divide Syria.
Assad also pointed out that the deal between Moscow and Ankara which effectively prevented the Idlib offensive is but a "temporary" measure, and was implemented in order to prevent further bloodshed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)