Pay the Price

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy betrayed his former partner Muammar Gaddafi. In 2011, France played a major role in ousting long-standing Libyan leader, as well as his death. After his armored vehicle had been struck by a French missile, Gaddafi was captured by his opponents and killed.

And now, it looks like Muammar Gaddafi has taken posthumous revenge, as former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been taken into police custody to be questioned over allegations that his 2007 presidential campaign was funded by the Libyan leader.