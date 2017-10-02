Spain Feels the Pain

A Sputnik reporter was on the ground in the autonomous region, capturing the most dramatic moments of the historic day.
On October 1, the residents of Catalonia overwhelmingly voted in favor of proclaiming independence from Spain. Madrid did not recognize the legitimacy of the plebiscite, with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy saying "there had been no referendum on self-determination."
Social media was set ablaze after media mogul Oprah Winfrey thanked a NY Post author who lauded the TV giant as the democrats’ “best hope” for 2020.
September 30, 2017, marks exactly two years since Russia began battling international terrorism in Syria at the request of Damascus.
It may seem surprising in light of the ongoing diplomatic standoff between the United States and Russia, but the two space empires have agreed to team up and create a lunar orbital station.
Twitter's user agreement prohibits "promoting violence" and "making threats." This is a rule. However, the platform has not deleted US President Donald Trump's post reading "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man [Kim Jong-un], they won't be around much longer!" despite public pressure.
