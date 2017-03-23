So Much for 'European Values'...

"The Ukrainian Security Service has denied Russian citizen Yulia Samoilova entry to Ukraine for three years. The decision was made based on data about her violation of Ukrainian law," SBU's spokeswoman Olena Hitlyanska announced on March 22.

On March 12, it was announced that Samoilova will represent Russia at the 2017 Eurovision contest in Kiev.

Samoilova, who has been wheelchair-bound since childhood, will sing the song "Flame Is Burning."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation by adding that Ukraine's entry ban for Samoilova deals a blow to the competition.

"Undoubtedly, the Ukrainian side's decision seriously devalues the upcoming contest. It probably strikes a blow to the prestige of Eurovision," Peskov told reporters.