Register
19:57 GMT +325 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An exhibitor displays the Patek Philippe 18k gold perpetual chronograph wrist watch with moon phases belonging to the King Farouk, at the Christie's auction in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2018

    Last King of Egypt's Watch Auctioned Off in Dubai Sets New Record

    © REUTERS/ Satish Kumar
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The watch has become one of the main lots at an auction in the UAE. The luxurious item which was sold for an unprecedentedly high price was made in the 1940s and is one of only 281 such pieces in existence worldwide.

    A rare gold wristwatch that once belonged to Egypt's King Farouk was sold by the British auction house Christie's in Dubai for $912,000, Arab News wrote on Sunday.

    The name of the buyer remains unknown.

    The watch made by Swiss company Patek Philippe was initially expected to be sold at between $400,000 and $800,000 has set a new record among similar lots ever auctioned off in the Middle East.

    The watch is made of 18K gold and has the inscription of the Egyptian Kingdom's crest, a chronograph and perpetual calendar.

    READ MORE: Dino Sale: $2 Million Allosaurus to Be Auctioned Off at Eiffel Tower (VIDEO)

    It is considered one of the rarest models by Patek Philippe with only 281 pieces manufactured back in 1941.

    The total sales of the auction exceeded $7 million.

    Farouk, the last King of Egypt, reigned in the country from 1936 until 1952.

    Related:

    Rare Hitler Mercedes Limo to Be Auctioned in US
    Body Business: Rundown of Most Eye-Grabbing Virginity Auctions
    Ice Age Revisited: Mammoth Skeleton Fetches Over $600,000 at French auction
    Tags:
    watch, auction, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse