Register
19:22 GMT03 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US dollar

    Reliability of Russian Reserves Unaffected After Dollar Assets Removed From Wealth Fund, Experts Say

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    190
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/47/1070344747_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_6218d5b90eabc384e9cb8423bc0c693c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202106031083068012-reliability-of-russian-reserves-unaffected-after-dollar-assets-removed-from-wealth-fund-experts-say/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s decision to cut the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund will not affect the reliability of its national reserves, as Russia continues to remain a serious player in the world arena, experts told Sputnik, adding that the move will hardly affect the financial markets.

    Economist Bruno Colmant, a CEO of Bank Degroof Petercam, recalled that in the past, Russia had reduced its exposure to the dollar by reducing the share of its holdings in dollars to a significant extent.

    "The announcement made today for the National Wealth Fund of eliminating all dollar-denominated assets is, in my opinion, a symbolic decision, in the climate of tensions that we have known since the arrival of [US President] Joe Biden at the White House. The 2 heads of state will meet in Geneva and the tensions have eased a bit", he said referring to the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden.

    Colmant does not believe that Moscow's decision can affect the reliability of the Russian reserves.

    "Russia is a serious state, which is not indebted, and the switch to other reserve currencies like the Euro and the Yuan does not change the confidence in the country. The Renminbi (YUAN) is also a reserve currency, one of the 5 of the IMF [International Monetary Fund], which is a bit surprising since it is not fully convertible, but so it is. The day the Renminbi will be fully convertible, it will become one of the leading reserve currencies in the world", he said.

    While admitting that there are no similar signs in other countries, Colmant said that one should closely follow what China "is doing and will be doing."

    "[Chinese] economic weight could be a game-changer if they ever get rid of their dollars, but that day has not come. The US is the primary outlet for Chinese goods, and China holds huge amounts of dollars. So they're not going to shoot themselves in the foot", he said.

    Speaking about the effect of the financial markets, there hardly be a "noticeable effect" on them in the wake of Russia’s move, Etienne de Callatay, the Manager of Orcadia Asset Management in Luxembourg, told Sputnik.

    According to the expert, as the dominance of the dollar will continue to prevail, Russia’s decision could theoretically damage the credibility of its reserves "more than it would lead to a new world financial order."

    "But since the Russian Finance Minister announces that the National Bank will switch to EUR and YUAN-denominated assets, there is no potential problem", he concluded.

    US dollar still remains the currency that is convenient for many, Peter Vanden Houte, the Chief Economist of Dutch ING back based in Brussels, told Sputnik.

    "There have been so many stories over the last years that if e.g. China will sell its dollar assets, it would have a significant impact on US financial markets, but at the end of the day, not much is happening. It remains too convenient for so many parties to use the dollar as international currency that for the time being there is not that much incentive to back away from the dollar", he said.

    While, the US dollar remains the dominant currency worldwide, but it is still possible that the other main currencies "become a bit more important, Vanden Houte said, adding that this is a very very slow process.

    Earlier in the day, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the ministry will introduce changes to the structure of the National Wealth Fund within a month, mentioning that the share of the US currency will decrease to zero. The share of the British pound sterling will drop to 5 percent, the share of Japan's yen will remain unchanged at 5 percent, the share of euro will grow to 40 percent and the share of yuan will grow to 30 percent, according to the minister. Reacting to the measure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the process of abandoning the use of the dollar is visible when asked about the decision.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    fund, Wealth, dollar, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse