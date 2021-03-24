Register
20:33 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman using a mobile phone

    People With Low Self-Esteem Increase Their Social Media Use, Expert Says

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 80
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107355/64/1073556476_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_1c05106084cef9f4d7601794716a7b12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103241082440477-people-with-low-self-esteem-increase-their-social-media-use-expert-says/

    Never before has a generation been so dependent on technology. As the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns wrap its tentacles around society, more people than ever are living life virtually.

    Throughout 2020, social media has continued to grow and many would say it has become a vital part of their lives, offering an outlet to communicate with friends and stay engaged with the outside world.

    Is there such a thing as too much social media? And are we spending too much time online? Research has shown that the average internet user spends two hours a day on various social media sites. But does scrolling through endless feeds on Facebook and Instagram and watching the latest viral videos on TikTok make us social media addicts?

    To find out more, Sputnik spoke with Martin Graff, a senior lecturer in psychology of relationships at the University of South Wales.

    Sputnik: Can too much social media be damaging?

    Martin Graff: Damaging is a very kind-of-loaded word. I think we know it can have perhaps some kind of detrimental effects, in certain respects. And you'll lead into maybe kind of lowered levels of self-esteem or, at least, there's a connection between self-esteem and social media use. It may well be that people with low self-esteem increase their social media use, not that social media use leads to low self-esteem. So, it could be that as well. We've also found things like a connection between social media use in women, at least on what we call teen idealisation, motivation to exercise then for the purpose of improving your looks. So whether it can be sort of damaging, I think, needs a lot more assessment.

    Sputnik: Is social media addiction real?

    Martin Graff: So, we don't think it's a real addiction. In as much as there are very kind-of-specific components to addictions, such as your loss of control, perhaps, needing to do it more and more, for example, and crucially, that kind of withdrawal, which you would get with other addictions, such as drug addictions, those kind of unpleasant side effects when you stop using it. So there's no evidence to suggest that, you know, that those kind of things are prevalent in social media use, and therefore probably it's not addictive in the same way.

    Sputnik: So it's not like a drug, alcohol or gambling addiction, but more of a loss of time or time consuming?

    Martin Graff: Well, I mean, anything which interferes with your life, in terms of you're spending more and more time doing that, than, you know, living your life sort of properly, dare I say, can be damaging. But there's no evidence to suggest, you know, we're using this in the same way. It is more likely that we probably use it through what we call 'variable ratio', or intermittent reinforcement or rewards. So people get likes and so on, and get mentioned in social media. And therefore, you know, that is the motivation to use it more than anything else.

    Sputnik: What do you consider to be the main driving forces behind our use of social media today?

    Martin Graff: It’s more to do with getting likes on social media, and we get those likes on a kind of intermittent irregular basis if we post things, which keeps us checking back. It's the same kind of principle that you get with gambling that you know people win every so often, we can't predict when we're going to win. And it's the same kind of kind of reinforcement we get through social media. The more we get likes, and we get mentioned we get those on a kind of intermittent, irregular, unpredictable basis.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    dependence, technology, Social media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse