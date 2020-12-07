Register
21:32 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020.

    ‘Euphoria in the Market’: Investors Need to Be Cautious of Bitcoin’s Rebound in Value, Expert Says

    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/18/1081264330_0:199:3270:2039_1200x675_80_0_0_0d90b623f22d890e3a26b1f5ec56afdd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202012071081387092-euphoria-in-the-market-investors-need-to-be-cautious-of-bitcoins-rebound-in-value-expert-says/

    Bitcoin has seen a rebound in its value, with arguably the most well-known crypto, now trading over $19,000 per coin. This most recent rapid gain for Bitcoin comes three years after the currency saw its price inflate from $5,000 to $20,000 in less than three months, before plunging nearly 80% across the first quarter of 2018.

    Nafis Alam, Professor of Finance and Head at the School of Accounting & Finance, at Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation, invites you to look at Bitcoin’s performance in greater detail.

    Sputnik: Why is Bitcoin seeing such a rebound in its value?

    Nafis Alam: I believe it is having a multitude of effects there. One of the reasons is that whenever you have big names backing it up in the market, like any investment company, for example in currency, MicroStrategy and Square have put up a lot of money into Bitcoin. So, when people see that the big names are backing it up, there is euphoria in the market, which drives the price - that's one of the reasons. The second thing is that also money has to flow from one investment to another, and since the US dollar is depreciating and other commodities, for example, gold, have also slowed down compared with the early days of the lockdown, now people are trying to diversify and people are trying to put the money into Bitcoin. So, at the end of the day, it's still in euphoria and people are buying the statement of some of the investment firms, or some of the individuals, like the people who have invested recently, so that can be the reason.

    Sputnik: Is this surge in value a temporary bubble or something more long term?

    Bitcoin broken in half
    © CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch / Bitcoin broken in half
    Bitcoin Drops 9.7% After Reaching Highest Point in Almost Three Years

    Nafis Alam: I think we have talked about this and I am always being a critic of Bitcoin, as usual, this value is not going to be sustainable. We have to look into the intrinsic value of Bitcoin, definitely Bitcoin when coming closer to meeting up with 21 million of circulation, there will be more and more demand because people are looking forward to invest into it. So, there will be always a surge, but if you look into a long-term valuation of Bitcoin, it is not being backed up by anything. You also see that it's a type of virtual currency, you can invest in them, there are plenty of cryptos around. The only reason why Bitcoin [is chosen] is because everybody talks about Bitcoin, and this is a period of the year, where if you see [the] 2017 bubble as well, December was the time where Bitcoin could gain the most and also the month where Bitcoin loses a lot as well. But this time it will be different, I believe. This will keep on rising until the beginning of the next year, it might even go $20k plus, which is the threshold level [that] people perceive for Bitcoin. It might break that barrier as well by end of this year, but eventually, it will fall short. It is always a bubble and it should not be treated as a true value of Bitcoin. It has just been a euphoria and a bit of a demand at the moment.

    Sputnik: Following a maturing in technology and more traditional institutions, such as JPMorgan, now accepting Bitcoin as a source of value… is Bitcoin something that people should start investing in?

    Nafis Alam: Interesting question. I will take it as a caution because if you look into JPMorgan, or you look into PayPal being used as a platform, or if you look into Square's CEO, CFO investing into that, they might have their own inherent interest in Bitcoin as well. Because when you are diversifying your own portfolio and you are investing into an asset and you want to drive the price, you have to show some positivity to the market. So, there you have the big names, how long are they going to hold on to it? And these are the same people who have criticised Bitcoin a couple of years back. So, I will not say that these people have always been supportive. Sometimes they dismiss Bitcoin, sometimes they invest in Bitcoin, they drive the price up or down. So, there can be inherent interest and individual interest also to drive the price of it. But if you ask my opinion on this, it's not going to sustain for [the] long term and will not be a wise investment, unless you back it up with some intrinsic value of Bitcoin, which it doesn't have actually in practice.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    digital currency, market, bitcoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People stand in line in Caracas to cast their vote in Venezuela's parliamentary election, 6 December 2020.
    Venezuela National Assembly Elections: Socialist Alliance Celebrates Victory
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse