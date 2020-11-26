Register
18:13 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

    СIA’s Gina Haspel Might Be Replaced to Help Agency Restore Ties With WH, Professor Suggests

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105657/83/1056578386_0:192:3000:1880_1200x675_80_0_0_201ac7a3f3a87caee260de2ada4dca0a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202011261081285204-sias-gina-haspel-might-be-replaced-to-help-agency-restore-ties-with-wh-professor-suggests/

    Media reports have recently emerged suggesting Joe Biden is seriously considering naming former Tom Donilon, the former national security adviser under Obama, as the person to head the CIA.

    Dr Joseph Fitsanakis, an associate professor in the Politics in Intelligence and National Security Studies programme at Coastal Carolina University, has offered his take on what repercussions the reported potential appointment of WH veteran Tom Donilon could have on the new administration's course.

    Sputnik: Projected President-elect Joe Biden is ostensibly leaning toward naming former Obama administration national security adviser Tom Donilon as his CIA director. How will this appointment influence the Biden-Harris administration’s policies?

    First of all, we shall see, I guess, if Tom Donilon is indeed a top pick for the president elect. There is in fact, I would say, no guarantee that we will see a change of leadership at the CIA. But having said, of course, I mean, restoring the trust between the executive and the intelligence community, which has reached depths that we've never seen before under President Trump is a major concern for the new administration.

    So it is, I would agree, very likely that a replacement for Gina Haspel, director of the CIA, may be in the works just so as to bring a sense of renewal at the CIA, perhaps help restore its ties to the White House.

    Now, Tom Donilon, he's definitely a formidable presence in the Democratic Party policy, diplomatic areas in recent years. He's had a remarkably long career involving all of the three most recent Democratic presidents.

    I mean, Carter, Clinton, Obama, he's been there for the whole thing. And he has associated his name with some of the most, I would say, consequential decisions of the US in recent decades, NATO expansion, the wars in the former Yugoslavia, the so-called pivot to Asia. But here's the important thing. He is someone who Biden thinks he can have a good relationship with - a relationship of trust.

    Former National Security Advisor Tom Donilon attends a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) at the White House in Washington February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Former National Security Advisor Tom Donilon attends a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) at the White House in Washington February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

    This is exactly what has been missing from the relationship between the executive and the White House in recent times. I mean, think about this. Just over a week ago, the president's own son, Donald Trump Jr., publicly referred to the current CIA director, Gina Haspel, as, quote - a trained liar.

    This is unprecedented in American political life. And I think this is precisely what the Biden administration is trying to put an end to – by possibly choosing somebody like Tom Donilon for this position. 

    Tom Donilon is known for creating policies like the “pivot to Asia” under Obama, as you’ve mentioned. Will this play any role in the projected administration’s foreign policy?

    I think it's worth pointing out here that the United States intelligence community, including, of course, the CIA, does not draft policy or provide advice on policy. The analysis role of the CIA aims to provide wisdom, clarity, insight in the decision process. Basically it reduces the uncertainty that's involved in decision making on national security issues. So in that sense, Donilon would have to stay clear of policy making.

    So what I wonder is, would he be able to do that - as a man who has been involved in policy making his whole life, his whole political career, would he be able to adapt to this new role and stay clear of policy and decision making that would be critical in preserving the neutrality of the CIA when it comes to a decision making process at the executive level. On top of that, Donilon is actually not a CIA insider.

    He has got no experience in intelligence, only in diplomacy. So how would his relationship be with his own subordinates at the agency? How will the personnel of the CIA, which is a very closely knit community, by the way, react to a potential pick of an outsider to head this agency? That remains to be seen, of course, if Donilon is indeed picked to lead the CIA. 

    It has also been reported that Michele Flournoy might be tapped to lead the Pentagon. She has been criticised for her advocacy of higher defence spending and the escalation of the Afghan war. How will these projected picks – Michele Flournoy and Tom Donilon – influence the balance of power on the world stage?

    I think it's important to say that these two individuals, Donilon and Flournoy, they're not necessarily representative of the same wing of the Democratic Party. So Donilon can be placed definitely left of Flournoy and most policy issues.

    And also, if you look at their background, unlike Donilon, who is the grandson of Catholic Irish immigrants, Flournoy is a Harvard educated sort of East Coast insider with a government service that dates back to the Clinton administration. She's definitely part of a hawkish wing of the Democratic Party. She supported the 2003 Iraq war.

    She supported one of the few people left in the Democratic Party today who would still probably stand in support of that decision in 2003. Back in 97, she helped draft this sort of well-known strategy document in the Clinton administration, which put forward the fantastical idea that the US military forces should be able to fight and win two major theater wars at the same time, which, of course, this idea came to an end with the experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    US Marines wave goodbye as they leave the military headquarters in Najaf in central Iraq, 23 September 2003
    © AFP 2020 / Thomas COEX
    US Marines wave goodbye as they leave the military headquarters in Najaf in central Iraq, 23 September 2003

    So it's not clear how her views on that topic have evolved since that time. I mean, I think today she would definitely not be the first pick of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, mostly because of her role in that fateful decision of the Obama administration to intervene militarily in Libya, something that many people in the Obama administration, including Donilon, actually strongly objected to at the time.

    So there's no question, of course, that Flournoy represents the anti-isolationist camp in American foreign and defense policy. But the question, of course, is how will that translate in the post Trump and the post pandemic era? I mean, a lot of things have changed in the last four years. For example, what were her thoughts be on, say, US foreign policy on Yemen and the Saudi involvement in that war?

    What's her stance going to be on China's claims in Taiwan? What's her stance going to be on Israel's proposed annexation of the West Bank and the possibility of yet another Israeli Palestinian war? What's her take going to be on the Iranian nuclear program, the North Korean nuclear posture? So I think at this point, there's definitely more questions than there are answers, although, again, she definitely can be placed within the sort of the hawkish wing of the Democratic Party. 

    We have also seen reports that Michael Morrell is a top competitor to Tom Donilon. What can you say about his character, about what can we expect from him if he is tapped to run the CIA?

    Michael Morell, the big difference between Tom Donilon and Michael Morell is that Michael Morell is from within the ranks of the CIA. So he is not an outsider. So in terms of the response of the CIA itself to a position being to having Morell placed at the helm of the agency would probably be more favorable.

    Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell

    But there are many others who have been kind of rumored to be in the sort of in the game for this position, including Morell, including Justin Jackson, somebody that potentially the first African-American director of the CIA, somebody with a nearly 30 year career at the agency who has campaigned vociferously for more diversity at the agency. The several different picks that one can sort of can talk about morale is definitely one of them.

    And again, the big difference is that he comes from within the ranks of the agency. And so that potentially could be more welcomed by the agency itself. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Top Republicans Rally Behind CIA Chief Gina Haspel Over Talks of Potential Sacking by Trump
    CIA Head Gina Haspel Secretly Visited PNA Officials Day After Trump’s Peace Plan Unveiled – Report
    CIA Head Gina Haspel 'Should Be Fired' Over Election Software 'Glitches', Trump Lawyer Says
    Tags:
    national security, aide, adviser, Barack Obama, Intelligence, CIA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse