Register
23:59 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Google logo

    'Real Problem': Remote Learning Amid Pandemic May Allow Tech Giants to Exploit Children's Data

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/50/1076785027_0:54:3000:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_150a608d59b11cea343137c22fc10baa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010301080934525-real-problem-remote-learning-amid-pandemic-may-allow-tech-giants-to-exploit-childrens-data/

    Julian Vigo, an independent scholar and filmmaker who specializes in anthropology, technology and political philosophy, joined Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits Friday from Italy to warn about the possibility of children’s data being exploited by big tech companies as governments cede control of public education to Google during online learning.

    “Basically, I found out when school started this term that the education was being put contractually in the hands of Google, and I was really not having that. I was extremely upset, I write a lot on tech, and I started to draft a letter to [Italy’s Ministry of Education],” Vigo told show hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/italy-resists-second-lockdown-tech-takeo
    “The real problem here is that Google is in business, just like Facebook and Twitter, because they’re selling our user data. They make money off of us. That’s OK when you’re an adult; I don't think it’s very OK when we’re talking about children’s lives and their ability to access learning. That’s something that we should not be allowing,” she added.

    This is not the first time Google has been accused of bringing its technologies into the classroom to track the lives of children. According to a February lawsuit filed by Hector Balderas, New Mexico’s state attorney general, Google has "infiltrated more than half the [US’] primary and secondary schools by offering a 'free' web-based service called G-Suite for Education (‘Google Education’), which gives students access to Google’s Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs and other applications.”

    According to the lawsuit, Google Education is used by more than 80 million educators and students in the US, providing the company access to millions of people’s personal data - children included. That total includes over 25 million students and teachers who use Chromebooks, which run Google’s operating system.

    “The problem is that to get our voices heard is really hard, because this is the paradox. You have parents who don’t want another lockdown, and they’re like, ‘If Google will keep me at work and not crazy at home with the kids, I’ll take it.’ That’s the problem. They’ve gotten us at the worst possible moment, and people will surrender their privacy out of desperation. It’s a real problem,” Vigo explained.

    “Another issue related to this in the EU is all the issues about privacy with the GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] that are being violated by signing over children’s information to big tech companies,” Vigo added.

    Under the GDPR, a data privacy and security law passed by the European Union in 2018, organizations that target or collect data related to people in the EU must adhere to certain standards and obligations. Companies that violate the terms can face harsh fines reaching as high as tens of millions of euros.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Google Searches of 'Can I Change My Vote' Soar Tuesday Morning, Data Reveals 
    Hi, Where to Next? Huawei Launches Petal Maps, Docs to Rival Google Apps in Major Shift From US Tech
    Texas AG Office ‘Turbulence’ May Delay Multistate Ad Suit Against Google, US Media Says
    First Hearing Set in Justice Dept's Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google's Alphabet
    Apple Building Search Engine to Rival Google Amid US Antitrust Probes - Reports
    Tags:
    Google, privacy, data, children
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse