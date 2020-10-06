Register
16:33 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Global food

    'There is Not Just One Method to Treat People With Eating Disorders', Says Academic

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107713/95/1077139525_0:63:1200:738_1200x675_80_0_0_b8827f59ba6ca7b087c6c137f1a17df3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010061080686030-there-is-not-just-one-method-to-treat-people-with-eating-disorders-says-academic/

    New research has shown that using mirror exposure therapy on women with eating disorders may exacerbate some symptoms. Valentina Cazzato, Lecturer in Psychology at Liverpool John Moores University spoke to us about some of the treatments available for people suffering with eating disorders.

    Sputnik: Can you tell me a bit more about mirror exposure therapy?

    Valentina Cazzato: Mirror exposure therapy is actually one of the most popular behavioural treatments that we use to treat body image disturbances in, in people affected, you know, by a major concern about the body appearance or the weight for example. So it's been an established treatment, not just for people with eating disorders, but it's actually useful for other types of clinical populations. So, for example, body dysmorphic disorder, now, there are at least three variations of mirror exposure therapy.

    So, in a typical mirror exposure session, the participant is asked actually to wear some revealing clothing and observe their body in a mirror, there are some specific instructions that you know, that are given to the participants and this depends on the type of mirror exposure therapy conducted in that specific moment. So, one  example could be the feud mirror exposure therapy, in which participants focus on the body, while looking at the mirror and commands for example, on the emotional experience of the look of the body.

    Man holding stomach
    Pixabay/CC0
    'The Pandemic Has Had a Devastating Effect on People With Eating Disorders,' Academic Says
    Now, you can imagine this could be quite a stressful experience for you know, people affected by eating disorder as a matter of fact, you know, this is always like, the reason why it's used is for them to kind of get an awareness over how you know the negative emotional feelings towards the body parts that they consider to be problematic for example.

    Sputnik: How does mirror therapy alter body perceptions?

    Valentina Cazzato: Yeah, so, there are many explanations behind how mirror therapy might actually alter body perceptions. I should say that, you know, in principle, people affected by eating disorders, they show what is called body misperceptions or classically they will look at themselves in the mirror and they would perceive themselves as being fatter or they might focus for example on problematic body parts. And one of the explanations behind how mirror therapy might alter body perception is linked to a mechanism, which is called attentional modification.

    Thus, because we know, sufferers from eating disorders tend to focus their attention on particular problematic areas of the body. So, for example, things like you know, the the bingo wings, the double chin, or their thighs, so, mirror exposure, what it can do is actually teaching them to stop seeing the body through a sort of negative filter of some, some of these flawed parts and this way, participants actually is going into treatment that encourage them to spread the attention across the other body parts and instead and to find a sort of, you know, more balanced focus towards other body parts which have not thought to be problematic.

    kalhh/Pixabay
    Demand for Eating Disorder Helpline Soars During Coronavirus Pandemic, Charity Says
    Sputnik: What therapies are the most effective for people suffering with eating disorders?

    Valentina Cazzato: Well, my view there is certainly not just one most effective therapy for people suffering with an eating disorder. In this sense, there are many treatments for eating disorders, but there is not one treatment that works for everyone. So, the type of treatment actually or the initial treatment level offered to someone suffering from an eating disorder will actually depend on the severity of the eating disorder. So, typically, this begins with the outpatient level, which is less restrictive.

    Nowadays, though, I think the beyond you know, the major types of psychological therapies for the you know, available for eating disorders, such as the classical one is the cognitive behavioural therapy or the mirror exposure or the medical nutrition therapies. Neuroscientists are working on a candidate neuromodulation treatment for a child for example, non invasive brain stimulation.

    So, non-invasive brain stimulation is a promising emerging neuroscience treatment for severe and enduring anorexia nervosa that actually could target the underlying neural basis or anorexia. So, it works on the basis that it might provide little pulses on the surface of the scalp, basically of the head of people, and then it will target some specific brain region, which is supposedly our involvement with some of the or most of the symptoms, you know that people affected by eating disorder display. And it might actually change the activity of these brain regions that works differently in people with anorexia or eating disorders in general.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    habits, Science, food
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse