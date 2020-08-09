Register
11:00 GMT09 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, on the main boulevard of Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 July 2020

    Persistent and Determined to Topple Netanyahu: Should Bibi Worry About Protests Sweeping Israel?

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080008676_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_5bda7ba7649f27c8f2955781940d5d60.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008091080110111-persistent-and-determined-to-topple-netanyahu-should-bibi-worry-about-protests-sweeping-israel/

    Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has every reason to be afraid. The protests that are sweeping the country as a result of the pandemic might be relatively small in size, compared to others that the country witnessed in 2011, but they've united various groups, including right-wing circles, and don't plan to leave the streets.

    Saturday night has once again gathered thousands of protesters outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem.

    Nothing has changed from the previous nights for the crowd: the slogan of 'crime minister' is still there, and people continue to voice their concerns about the dire economic situation Israel has been facing. But the calls demanding Netanyahu's resignation sound louder. 

    Israel has seen mass protests before. In 2011, thousands took to the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities across Israel demanding that the government implement a series of economic reforms that would lower the high costs of living. 

    Back then, the crowds were larger and at one point they gathered hundreds of thousands of people, all of whom were united around a common goal: to make the life in Israel more affordable for the masses.

    Divided Yet United

    This time around the protests are different. They are smaller in size. The biggest so far included some 15,000 people but the dissatisfaction of the masses is not uniformly directed towards the high costs of living. This time, their grievances differ.

    Some are protesting against what they call the government's failure to tackle the acute economic crisis that has erupted as a result of COVID-19's outbreak, prompting thousands of Israelis to file for unemployment. 

    Others are frustrated with the lack of progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks and carry slogans calling the government to end the "occupation" of the West Bank. There are those who have taken to the streets to fight "Netanyahu's corruption" and make sure that the PM who is accused of receiving illegal gifts and of buying positive media coverage for himself and his family, stands trial.

    Netanyahu's Two Major Headaches

    But although they are divided, Israeli media says Netanyahu has every reason to worry; the prime reason for this is the resilience of the protesters, who don't want to budge.

    Once the strict restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic were lifted, crowds of people started gathering in cities across the country to force the government to implement a series of swift measures that would help Israelis overcome the economic crisis.

    Initially, rallies were sporadic. They were relatively small, limited, and most importantly, restrained. But as time went by, and the government failed to introduce measures that would satisfy the masses, they grew bigger in size, more aggressive in attitude and have become an almost daily occurrence; and the problem is that they are not planning to go away any time soon.

    Right-wing circles have troed to downplay their importance. One of Netanyahu's ministers called the protesters "a bunch of anarchists", whereas many of the prime minister's supporters say the 15,000 who took to the streets didn't represent the whole population, which was united behind Bibi

    Netanyahu too, tried to diminish the waves these protests were making. Initially he called them "an incubator for the spread of the pandemic", following an incident when a confirmed coronavirus patient attended one of those rallies. 

    Then, he said the protests were spreading anti-Netanyahu sentiment, showed a video of protesters inciting murder and warned his supporters that another assassination in Israel was just around the corner -- allegations refuted by many experts in Israel, who said the prime minister was  well- protected.

    ​Finally he referred to the rallies as "left-wing" demonstrations aimed at toppling a legitimate leader and stipulated that they were funded by his haters and fueled by the country's mass media.

    ​However, Netanyahu has been wrong in his estimations, and Israeli media reported on a number of cases where Likud supporters vented anger at Netanyahu during these protests, vowing not to vote for him again.

    Recent polls echoed that trend. According to a Channel 13 survey released on Thursday, Netanyahu's Likud would get 29 out of 120 seats if elections were held today, a significant drop from the 36 seats it received in the last round of elections, held in early March.

    Does it mean the protests succeeded in achieving one of its goals, namely, showing Netanyahu the door? Not necessarily. Israel's recent history remembers several instances in which the media has predicted the fall of Netanyahu but got disillusioned shortly thereafter.

    In 2015, for example, the country's liberal circles were assured that in the parliamentary vote Bibi would be replaced by Itzhak Herzog, only to find out that the former had crushed him in the general polls. Several years later, amid the third round of the 2019 election campaign, those circles were disillusioned once again when the premier's Likud party received 36 votes, despite the PM' legal battles and the ongoing anti-Netanyahu coverage.

    Will it happen this time too? Time will only reveal one thing with certainty: Netanyahu doesn't have the tendency to lay down arms without a fight

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    pandemic, protests, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse