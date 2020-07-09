Register
15:34 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Visitors sit inside the Bell Nexus concept vehicle at the Uber Elevate Summit June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC, one of the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicles or flying cars that will be part of Uber’s fleet for aerial ride sharing.

    Technology: ‘Drones are Changing the Way We Live Dramatically’, Expert Says

    © AFP 2020 / EVA HAMBACH
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079839234_0:268:3072:1996_1200x675_80_0_0_b33cf6a88512387f0420f29baa84f915.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007091079839362-technology-drones-are-changing-the-way-we-live-dramatically-expert-says/

    A landmark white paper setting out a route for Britain’s Government to accelerate its drone industry and transform the UK’s capabilities has been presented to the parliament this week following unanimous industry support.

    Paul Cureton, a Senior Lecturer in Design at Lancaster University, looks at how drones and autonomous technology can transform regions in the future.

    Sputnik: How can drones change our cities and lives of citizens, in the future, post Coronavirus?

    Paul Cureton: Drones are changing the way we live dramatically already. Post-Covid, we're seeing medical delivery trials, we're seeing all sorts of experiments and new infrastructure being put in place in various cities across the world. So, we can see in the UK, there are drone delivery trials outside of Cambridge. We can see drone delivery trials in the Isle of White. We can also see aerial vehicles being trialled in America, Germany and other countries, and China as well.

    Sputnik: What changes would we need to make to our cities and urban areas to maximise the most out of this new technology?

    Paul Cureton: Well drones and aerial vehicles, or VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) normally have safety features within them. So, parachutes, any large payload vehicles will have all sorts of safety devices. It's a safety-first culture in aviation, and that's going to be applied to the cities as we go forward. There's going to be an urban traffic management system just like you have at the moment for aviation so that will control the lower airspace, and to allow various drones to communicate to each other as they move through a city space. But physically in terms of our environment, we'll see things like landing pads for drones, and there's development in London at the moment by Farrells architects who are looking at drone delivery paths and landing areas. We'll also see helipads, using existing helipads that we have in various cities, making use of those for personal aerial vehicles and there'll be new sorts of drone ports being proposed by architects and various designers as well. But where they situate themselves in a historic city, it will probably be outside on the periphery, but we will have to see.

    A man controls an IT 180 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with vertical take off and landing capability (VTOL type) on June 13, 2010 in Villepinte, outside Paris during a demonstration as part of the Eurosatory defence international fair.
    © AFP 2020 / ALEXANDER KLEIN
    A man controls an IT 180 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with vertical take off and landing capability (VTOL type) on June 13, 2010 in Villepinte, outside Paris during a demonstration as part of the Eurosatory defence international fair.

    Sputnik: What new drone technology can we expect to see being developed in the coming weeks, months, years to help support changes across cities towns and other urban areas? and again, how much of that will be influenced by the changes that have been brought on from Coronavirus?

    Paul Cureton: Well, I think automation can allow us to deal with issues such as social separation, social distancing, so that's really important. I think in terms of how economies and the way we work it will change dramatically. There's a big talk about the fourth industrial revolution, so new innovations in robotics and the built environment are going to come through, so drones being used in construction. We can see drones being used as what's called last-mile delivery in terms of logistics of delivering parcels and the like. So we're going to see a big economy arising out from this area. We're also going to see personal aerial vehicles coming through. For the price of an expensive SUV, you can buy yourself a personal aerial vehicle, if you like. There are trials in China with E-Hank and there are other companies that are involved such as Lilian. There are many others, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, lots of other major players are all developing these systems. So it's about how aviation is aviation is changing, how cities are innovating and how we're building ourselves and developing capabilities for the fourth industrial revolution.

    Sputnik: What challenges do these companies need to overcome to ensure that this wave of new technology is successful, and again, most of all safe for consumers but also the companies which are using this new technology?

    Paul Cureton: Well, various governments are working on policies and systems to get this in place. The UK government at the moment are doing a future flight challenge. They're looking at developing the urban traffic management system and it's as I said a safety-first culture. We need to get cities safe for them to operate within and we also need to think about the various applications and uses. There's a policy need, there's going to be legislation coming forwards and there's going to be that innovation that's going to continue as businesses look to new models of working post-Covid.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, technology, drones
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse