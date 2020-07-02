Register
16:25 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Serco van

    Campaigns Officer: Only 15% of People Believe That SERCO Should Be in Charge of UK Contact Tracing

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Philafrenzy / Serco van
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/75/1079787502_0:58:1280:778_1200x675_80_0_0_c57de06925637b71d8bc3305f0bab977.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007021079787492-only-15-of-people-believe-that-serco-should-be-in-charge-of-uk-contact-tracing/

    The boss of outsourcing giant Serco has issued a passionate defence of his company's coronavirus "test and trace" system, calling it a huge achievement. This comes despite the track and trace app not yet being available.

    This comes as a new survey found that only fifteen percent of people surveyed believe that a private company should be running the track and trace operation for profit.

    Pascale Robinson, campaign officer from "We Own It", explains what the results of the survey could mean for the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

    Sputnik: What is Serco?

    Pascale Robinson: Serco is a private outsourcing company. They take on all different manner of contracts from waste management, asylum accommodation and recently they've been very interested in our NHS. When commenting on this particular contract, the CEO himself said that this is an opportunity to cement the position of the private sector in the public sector supply chain. So we know exactly what Serco wants to achieve with this contract and that is maximising private sector benefits from public services.

    Sputnik: Why does the public have such low opinions of Serco? 

    Pascale Robinson: Serco has been shown time and time again to be untrustworthy in various ways. They were overcharging the government and they were fined over 20 million for doing so. This was for a tagging scandal to do with prisoners and probation. When they ran a breast cancer screening centre, they missed off inviting over 400,000 women to a cancer screening and their trainers complained of having one hour's training.

    Separate to that they've been fined over a million for workers' deaths and safety issues. So Serco should be nowhere near our NHS and particularly not a contract as important as this. Contact tracing is vital to us getting out of lockdown safely, seeing our friends and family and hugging our loved ones again. What we need is for contact tracing, the test, track, and isolate programme, to be led by local public health teams, health services, and local authorities who know how to do the job well.

    Sputnik: Could the lack of trust in Serco lead to a lack of trust in the track and trace service?

    Pascale Robinson: Almost definitely. So when we did a previous poll that was conducted by servation 40% of people said they were less willing to share their information with Serco. Only 15% of people believe that Serco should be in charge of contact tracing. To put that in a positive light; two thirds of the public believes that local public health teams should be running this contract.

    They instinctively understand that local authorities know their communities, they have this expertise and they're linked up with local services that can support people to isolate. So we're really clear on this and the government needs to listen now. We need local public health teams and health services to be running this and Serco need to be scrapped as soon as possible.

    Sputnik: What can the public do in regards to Serco’s continued presence in the public sector?

    Pascale Robinson: Right now it's up to us to put the pressure on Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson to let them know exactly what we want. And we at 'We Own It" really wants to help people apply that pressure because this needs to be changed, ASAP. However, there are lots of ways that...we need more information. So right now the contract hasn't been published and right now, local authorities are doing their best to overcome this situation they've been put in, they're setting up their own testing centres.

    They've got their own brilliant contact tracing programmes. But what we need to do with the public is help that by putting pressure on our leaders to end the Serco contract right now and put local authorities and local public health teams in charge.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse