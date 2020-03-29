Register
07:40 GMT29 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    French soldiers outside the Kurdish city of Irbil, Iraq

    France's Withdrawal From Iraq Could Prompt Other States to Follow Suit, Strengthen Daesh - Analysts

    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107797/01/1077970158_0:0:2840:1598_1200x675_80_0_0_15ceb8bb46c7f2510bcbf894fa1b139a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003291078747082-frances-withdrawal-from-iraq-could-prompt-other-states-to-follow-suit-strengthen-daesh/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France’s decision to withdraw its troops from Iraq under pretext of the pandemic may result in other nations taking the same measures, which eventually could lead to Daesh regaining its positions in the unprotected Middle East country, analysts claim.

    On Wednesday, the withdrawal of the French military contingent from Iraq was reported by the Iraqi military command. Paris has confirmed the decision, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason, and announced that the military would be engaged in an anti-coronavirus operation called Resilience back home.

    Fight Against Daesh Far From Being Over

    The United States, which is in the process of “disengaging” from Iraq, and Germany, together with other European countries, could also withdraw its troops from Iraq following France’s announcement, despite the continuing fight against Daesh* and the organisation's “sleeper cells” being active in the Middle Eastern region, experts representing the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) have said.

    “The situation in Iraq is still worrying. I am one of those who believe that ISIS [Daesh] was considerably weakened by its military defeats, but it’s not dead. ISIS [Daesh] still has clandestine, or 'sleeping' organisational structures… The battle against ISIS [Daesh] is not complete. And that is why the French decision is problematic, because if France made such a decision, it means that other military forces on the ground in Iraq could do the same. We know that the US is already in the process of disengaging, there are just some European states, including Germany, that have their troops there, who can now do the same", Didier Billion, the deputy director of IRIS, says.
    A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands guard near Islamic State group militant graffiti in Fallujah, Iraq (File)
    © AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
    A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands guard near Islamic State group militant graffiti in Fallujah, Iraq (File)

    According to IRIS researcher Brahim Oumansour, who specialises in the Middle East, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq could lead to an increased number of terror attacks in the country.

    “We must keep in mind the direct and indirect consequences of this withdrawal, which symbolically could encourage ISIS [Daesh] or affiliated groups to re-establish itself in Iraq, or make it profit from the current circumstances … as [the Iraqi] government is further weakened by the current health crisis, [IS] can carry out terror attacks targeting sensitive places", Oumansour explains, adding that stability in Iraq would be under serious threat if the international coalition were to leave the country.

    French Withdrawal Insignificant for Situation on Ground in Iraq

    Both experts highlighted the fact that France only had roughly 200 troops stationed in Iraq, and they were mainly involved in the training of the Iraqi Army, meaning that their withdrawal would not seriously affect the situation on the ground. However, according to Billion, the withdrawal represents a change in France’s priorities.

    “I think that from the military point of view, in terms of the balance of power on the ground it will not change much. On the ground, the French troops consisted mostly of the Special Forces and military consultants, training the Iraqi Army. It is not good news, but it will not change much. But it is more of a political rather than strictly military question. The signal sent by France to bring its men back to the national territory is a priority indicator", Billion said.

    Oumansour argued that France’s decision might mean a long-term change of strategy after tensions increased in the region following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian military commander, by US forces in Iraq in early January 2020.

    Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners
    © AP Photo / Mohammad Hossein Thaghi
    Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners

    “This pandemic adds to the diplomatic crisis, to diplomatic tensions between Washington and Tehran, which escalated in Iraq after Soleimani’s assassination by US forces. We must also remember the vote of the Iraqi Parliament, asking for the withdrawal of foreign forces, mainly the US forces… So this withdrawal could be a sign, or a step toward a long-term change of strategy in Iraq – limiting the presence of forces on the ground and directly supporting it by training the army, providing equipment and arms instead of a direct presence", Oumansour added.

    Coronavirus Used as Pretext for Troop Withdrawal

    According to the experts, the spread of COVID-19 in France is being used as an excuse to bring troops back from Iraq because 200 soldiers will not make a big difference in the battle against the coronavirus.

    “I do not believe it is really the case. France has enough soldiers, who are in France and not abroad, who can play a real positive role trying to tackle the pandemic we are all victims of. If the French Special Forces that are in Iraq are repatriated, and they are now, they will not be the most effective ones", Billion said.

    According to Oumansour, 200 soldiers cannot change “anything” in France or play a vital role in confronting the virus.

    As of Saturday, France has confirmed 32,964 coronavirus cases and 1,995 fatalities from COVID-19. Some 5,700 people have fully recovered from the disease.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    troop withdrawal, terrorist threat, terrorist group, terrorists, terrorist, Daesh, Iraq, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Russia With Aid: Russian Military Experts Visit Medical Facilities in Coronavirus-Hit Bergamo
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse