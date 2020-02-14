Register
20:14 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, the logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing

    US Crackdown on China's Huawei Echoes Japan's Toshiba Case in 1980s – Academic

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107761/45/1077614539.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002141078317775-us-crackdown-on-chinas-huawei-echoes-japans-toshiba-case-in-1980s--academic-/

    The US Justice Department has accused Huawei of helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese tech giant as Washington steps up pressure on the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker. With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Tom Harper, an Assistant Professor at the Neijiang Normal University in China.

    Sputnik: U.S. prosecutors have accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese technology giant. What’s the significance of these new accusations? How true are they?

    Tom Harper: Ironically, this is one of the accusations the US has often levelled against Huawei and related to Huawei this is simply the latest phase of the failed campaign against Huawei waged by Washington. Recently the UK, Germany and France refused to ban the firm from building their 5G networks despite very heavy American pressure to ban it. Regarding the case of Iran, there's a very interesting sort of precedent which echoes the case of Japan back in the 1980s; when Japan was the second largest economy just like China is now, which led to fears from sectors of the US that Japan would eclipse them and there was a very similar case known as the Toshiba Kongsberg scandal where the Japanese electronics giant Toshiba was found to have been selling components to the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War, which echoes Huawei's business with Iran and as a result of this the US used its security ties to pressure Japan into punishing Toshiba which involved fining the company; jailing its executives; and most notably forcing the company to share its technology unconditionally with its American competitors.

    Sputnik: Can we see similar retaliations from us against China for this allegedly assisting of stealing trade secrets? Could we see the same methods that the US did to Japan, for example, in the present day?

    Tom Harper: I think they are certainly trying to do it but it will not be as successful for several reasons in that the core reason is that the US has comparatively less leverage over China than it did with Japan because Japan was an American ally at the height of the Cold War. What this will do is it will likely lessen some of the leverage the US will have over China and of course Huawei is an example of this where they've been recently releasing products that have no American components, which echo sort of the wider push for the Chinese economy towards making their supply chains less reliant on American suppliers. I think really that will be the long term consequences that the current tensions will push Huawei and China as a whole to self-sufficiency and less reliance or no reliance on the US.

    Sputnik: If we look at some recent geopolitical moves, we saw the green light to allow Huawei to get involved in Britain's 5G network to a degree. It was something that obviously infuriated Trump as it was something which completely went against the American policy over Huawei. Could we see actions taken against the UK, on the back of the ongoing fallout between the US and Donald Trump over Huawei?

    Tom Harper: I think there's always going to be a lot of threats but really so far today it's really a failing on their part because really their campaign failed for several reasons and that one of the failings is that they were not very diplomatic and they relied too much on threats rather than persuasion. Most importantly they gave little incentive to ban Huawei in that they were effectively asking countries to cause damage to their economies for no discernible benefit and the UK is a good example of this because we have the industry watchdog, Mobile UK, warning that banning Huawei would cost the UK economy £6.8 billion and would set to 5G back by 12 to 14 months due to the fact there's really no alternative to it for economical 5G. It is this reality along with the fact that China will play a greater role in the UK's economic future post Brexit which is what influenced Johnson's decision. One of the things he actually said when he was talking to American diplomats who were trying to persuade them to ban Huawei. he asked them 'if not Huawei, then who?' and that's really the reality of it.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model walks the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 -14 February
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse