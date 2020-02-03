Register
19:38 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers stand outside a premises being searched, in Streatham, south London, Britain, February 3, 2020. REUTERS

    'All Major UK Political Parties to Blame for Recent Terror Threat' - Academic

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107821/69/1078216968.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002031078217118-all-major-uk-political-parties-to-blame-for-recent-terror-threat--academic/

    Reports have confirmed that the man, who was shot dead on Sunday in the London borough of Streatham after a spate of stabbings, had been released early from a prison sentence for terror offences.

    Dr David Lowe, Senior Research Fellow at Leeds Beckett University‘s law school, believes that all three of the main parties in the UK bear responsibility for the legal failings that have led to the recent spate of terror attacks in the UK.

    Sputnik: Will the Conservative Party be able to crack down on potential terrorists?

    Dr David Lowe: I think because we’ve now had two examples of this: one from the thirtieth of November with Usman Khan, the Fishmonger’s Hall London bridge incident, and of course, now we’ve just had the Streatham incident, where both perpetrators were released at the halfway point of their sentence.

    The one in November, there was still a general election that was ongoing in the UK, but it was last week that the British Home Secretary Priti Patel did say that the government was going to introduce a counter-terrorism bill, which will try and address this, and sort of have longer sentences for more serious terrorism offences, and basically scrapping the current legal position of having prisoners released at the halfway point, especially those that are dangerous.

    Sputnik: Which recent British government could be deemed most responsible for the legal failings that have led to the recent spate of terror attacks in the UK?

    Dr David Lowe: If you look at it historically, all three of the main parties in the UK, including the Liberal Democrats have got some responsibility.

    The imprisonment for public protection law were introduced in 2003 in the Criminal Justice Act, and that was basically for those who were deemed dangerous, so the likes of the two that we’ve just been talking about, they would not be able to be released at the halfway point, they’d mostly serve out their full sentence, and even then they reviewed whether they were still safe to back into the public sphere. In 2008 that changed, so we’re talking about a Labour government there.

    UK Police Officer in Streatham, South London
    © REUTERS / Antonio Bronic
    Aftermath of Stabbing Incident in London - Video
    In 2012 we’ve got a Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition, and they actually scrapped the imprisonment for public protection law, and the specialist parole boards that we use for terrorist offenders, and basically said that they should be released at the halfway point.

    All three parties have got some culpability in some way historically, but quite clearly this current government is going to see if they can seek to address the issue.

    Sputnik: How can the British government prevent people from becoming radicalised?

    Dr David Lowe: One great thing that we have in the UK is the prevent strategy. It’s been much maligned, because historically it was introduced to deal with violent Islamist causes, but from 2011 it covered all causes, but we have to remember in the UK, it isn’t just Islamist inspired terrorism that is the problem, we also have the neo-Nazis.

    The UK was the first country to prescribe right-wing groups as terrorist groups, and also in the UK, we have a terrorist threat level which is still severe in the North of Ireland, because of dissident republican activity over recent years.

    UK Police Officer Stands Next to Stabbing Incident Site in Streatham, South London
    © REUTERS / Antonio Bronic
    Live Updates: Three People Stabbed in London 'Islamist-Related Terrorist Incident', Attacker Shot Dead
    The British government must look at tackling the issue from three fronts; and one of the best forms I think, is using the prevent strategy, look at those who are on the periphery, try and help those who are vulnerable to being drawn towards terrorist activity, it’s pre-criminal, and it’s a multi-agency approach, it’s to help people.

    It’s also active in prisons as well, because there is responsibility on those in the criminal justice system, including the prisons to look at those, there will always be those who are deeply imbued with their ideology, and I would say are beyond hope, but it’s about looking at those who are not that deeply imbued, and people can change, so that’s one way forward.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    knife attack, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse