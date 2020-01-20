Register
13:54 GMT +320 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and President of Chad Idriss Deby give a joint press conference (File)

    Chad Benefits From Closer Ties with Israel, More States Will Follow Suit - Presidential Advisor

    © AP Photo / Ronen Zvulum
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107808/34/1078083410.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001201078083812-chad-benefits-from-closer-ties-with-israel-more-states-will-follow-suit---presidential-advisor/

    The resumption of diplomatic relations between Israel and Chad will benefit both nations, says a diplomatic advisor to the Chadian president. Although progress has been slow, he is sure that the two states will continue to bolster cooperation when it comes to security and agriculture.

    It has been a year since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic visit to Chad, a predominately Muslim country that up until recently was hostile to Israel.

    "There is a lot that we can do together," said the premier in a joint press conference with the Chadian president Idriss Deby in 2019. "...we discussed how to deepen our cooperation in every field beginning with security, but also agriculture, food, water, energy, health and many more".

    One year down the line, things seem to be moving, albeit slowly.

    "On the surface it might seem that nothing has been achieved but under the radar there have been several projects that we've set in motion," said Acheikh Ibn Oumar, a diplomatic advisor to President Deby, adding that since the re-establishment of formal diplomatic relations, visits of Israeli delegations have become frequent.

    But that has not always been the case. Israel recognised Chad in 1960 when it attained its independence from France. Although diplomatic relations have been established shortly after, they were cut off in 1972 following the pressure of then Libyan leader Muammar al Ghaddafi, who believed that Israeli presence in Africa undermined the Palestinian cause.

    Once Ghaddafi was gone, Netanyahu spotted an opportunity and seized it.

    Major gains for Israel

    For the Israeli premier, relations with Chad have been a big gain. Israeli airlines are now able to use Chad as stopover for flights to South America, saving time and cost.

    Netanyahu has entered Israel's history books as a leader who expanded the country's presence in Africa, which is important in the diplomatic sphere. Israel has long felt that it is discriminated against on the international arena and specifically at the United Nations. In 2018 alone, the body has passed 27 resolutions; 21 of them condemned Israel and its conduct towards the Palestinians

    To change this trend, Israel needed to form a block of countries supportive of the Jewish state and Netanyahu turned to Africa to achieve this goal, visiting Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia in 2016.

    Win-win situation

    Chad too seems to benefit from Israel's presence in the region. Suffering from desertification, lack of fresh water and locust swarms, the African country needs the Jewish state for its technology in the sphere of agriculture and water management. 

    But it also needs Tel Aviv for its military equipment when fighting terror. "We can certainly benefit from the experience Israel has when combating insurgents," explained Ibn Oumar.

    In the south-west, Chad is facing an acute problem of terror emanating from Boko Haram, a terrorist group that has killed more than 30,000 people and displaced two million others since its insurgency in Nigeria more than ten years ago. The security threat has since spilled over to Lake Chad where militants stage frequent terror attacks.

    It is because of terror that some elements in the Chadian public feared to have an open relationship with the Jewish state. But Ibn Oumar says convincing the general public that ties with Israel were crucial for the country's growth was not difficult. 

    "Although we initially faced some objection, the government made sure to explain its stance to the public. Open relations with Israel don't mean we are jeopardising the Palestinian cause. Quite the opposite: we will be able to use our good relations with both sides to mediate between them".

    Ibn Oumar is certain that other African countries will not only understand the rationale behind the resumption of diplomatic ties with Israel but will also follow suit.

    "In the past there has been a solidarity amongst African nations [that objected to the formalisation of ties with Israel]. However, when Egypt signed its peace treaty in 1979, the situation changed and many felt that they could do that too, especially now when the threat of terror is hovering above many African states".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    chad, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers present creations of the label Dont Shoot The Messengers (DSTM) during a fashion show at the Berlin Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Berlin.
    From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse