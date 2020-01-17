Register
07:10 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential hopeful Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, billionaire-philanthropist Tom Steyer (C) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speak after the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020.

    CNN ‘Teed Up’ Warren-Sanders Dispute ‘Shamelessly’ to Boost Ratings

    © AFP 2019 / ROBYN BECK
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    132
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107804/04/1078040412.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001171078056417-cnn-teed-up-warren-sanders-dispute-shamelessly-to-boost-ratings/

    The continuing dispute between 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during this week’s debate is part of a “concerted effort” by Warren and mainstream media outlets to sabotage Sanders ahead of the Iowa caucuses, investigative reporter Dave Lindorff told Sputnik.

    During a “hot mic” exchange after the presidential debate in Des Moines on Tuesday, Warren told Sanders: “I think you called me a liar on national TV.”  Warren was referring to their earlier encounter on stage about whether Sanders told Warren back in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency, a story that was quickly picked up by mainstream outlets such as the New York Times and CNN, which backed up Warren’s allegations based on four anonymous sources.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/was-warren-sanders-hot-mic-moment-a-set-

    “It’s a problem for Sanders, clearly,” Lindorff, who is also a columnist for CounterPunch and a contributor to Businessweek, The Nation, Extra! and Salon, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker, referring to the impact the dispute will have on Sanders’ campaign.

    “Anything that attacks his support base from whatever part of it is a challenge. He’s got to get any delegate vote he can get. At the start, there’s this whole thing about momentum, about taking candidates seriously, and Sanders has been ignored up until recently. If he is hurt in Iowa or hurt in New Hampshire - or Nevada, I guess, too - then they’ll go back to saying he’s a hopeless candidate. So, it’s not really a kerfuffle. I would agree with you that there is a concerted effort to get Sanders early and hard,” Lindorff noted.

    “I read the initial piece that was done by CNN, which is a real classic hit piece. There were four anonymous sources ... [speaking on] a private meeting between Sanders and Warren to which there were no witnesses. So, clearly … CNN was willing to go with an article giving anonymity to those sources and calling them leaks, and Warren allowed that to sit there without any confirmation. She refused to comment for a whole day, which allowed it to go to the Times, which also ran it with no sourcing,” he said. 

    “A huge amount of damage was done to Sanders … right before the debate, which was a CNN-sponsored debate. The shabbiness of CNN in this case was just appalling. First of all, the idea of unidentified sources are supposed to be unidentified because they face some kind of risk. And what risk were these guys facing?” Lindorff noted.

    “She’s [Warren] trying to climb onto the MeToo movement with a political hit,” Lindorff added, referring to the movement by sexual assault survivors to challenge cultural prejudices behind the widespread disbelief at sexual assault allegations.

    During Tuesday night’s debate, after a moderator asked Sanders about the details of his 2018 conversation with Warren, he denied the accusation.

    “As a matter of fact, I didn’t say it,” Sanders said at the debate. "Anyone who knows me knows that it is incomprehensible that I do not think a woman could be president of the United States.”

    The Vermont Senator highlighted how he had urged Warren to run for president once before, and how he would assist any Democratic nominee to defeat US President Donald Trump, regardless of their gender.

    “Obviously, this was teed up by CNN by their first story. Then they had promos talking about the battle to come over the dispute between Sanders and Warren. These debates get terrible ratings, and here’s CNN stuck having to air it, and they were trying to boost their ratings shamelessly,” Lindorff said. 

    “What they were afraid of, I suppose, was that Sanders and Warren would not get into a fight, and that would ruin the whole thing. So they were prodding, and the prodding was really outrageous. It was an alleged statement between two people and everything was hearsay,” he continued, adding that Warren has “a history of dissembling to win votes.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    With Sanders Surging, He Faces New Round of Lies From Democratic Elites
    Dems Prepare for Debate as Warren-Sanders Tiff Continues
    'Sounds Like a Bad Dream!' Netizens Peeved as Bernie Sanders Approves Cardi B's Political Ambitions
    US Media Reveal Details of Warren-Sanders Post-Debate Conversation
    Did Elizabeth Warren & CNN Team Up to Promote a Lie About Sanders?
    Tags:
    debate, mainstream media, CNN, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse