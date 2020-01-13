Register
11:39 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A still image taken from footage broadcast by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) on December 17, 2019 shows members of the Royal Commission in the House of Lords in a ceremony that starts the new parliament following a general election in London.

    House of Lords 'Needs Dramatic Reform' – UKIP Member

    © AFP 2019 / -
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107802/67/1078026739.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001131078026772-house-of-lords-needs-dramatic-reform--ukip-member/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal bill is set to be put before the House of Lords this week, after already being approved by the House of Commons.

    Prominent members of the House of Lords are expected to attempt to alter the sections of the bill that address the future role of parliament in negotiations with the EU, and the status of child refugees in the UK after Brexit.

    But will they ultimately be successful? UKIP’s Graham Eardley offers his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Will the House of Lords be able to amend Boris Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal bill?

    Graham Eardley: The problem that the House of Lords have got is that ultimately, parliament is sovereign. The act will be amended back again into the original withdrawal agreement once it gets back to the House of Commons, where the Conservatives hold an eighty seat majority. Ultimately, it would be like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut, but the House of Commons could enforce the parliament’s act.

    Sputnik: Should the House of Lords be abolished?

    Graham Eardley: I think we do need some sort of advising chamber, most democracies have an advising chamber, or a senate as they call it in the United States, or some sort of upper house.

    I feel that there should be some more democratic elements in there, so you can elect senators for a certain period of time and not necessarily call them Lords, so I wouldn’t abolish it, but instead look at reforming it from top to bottom.

    That way the House of Lords will be more accountable and Lords that commit heinous criminal crimes can be ejected from there.

    Brexit supporters in front of Westminster
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Brexit supporters rally in front of Parliament near a crowd of Remainers in London on 4 November 2019

    Sputnik: Will the UK be able to agree on a free trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020?

    Graham Eardley: Many within the UK want a clean break Brexit and the way to get a clean break Brexit is to walk away without a deal.

    It will all depend on what gets put on the table by the EU and UK’s negotiating teams, I know that the European Research Group will be looking very closely at any potential deal and obviously they want to make sure that aspects regarding immigration and agricultural policy benefit the UK.

    I hope that any such deal will do that, so in that case, I would be less opposed to any agreement, as long as the UK remains a free and democratic country.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    EU, House of Lords, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse