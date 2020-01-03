Register
05:34 GMT +303 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Assange Support Truck Driving Past Westminster Magistrates' Court

    ‘Hardly Any Coverage’: Media Ignores UN Accusations of Torture in Manning, Assange Cases

    © Sputnik /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107464/47/1074644722.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001031077925042-hardly-any-coverage-media-ignores-un-accusations-of-torture-in-manning-assange-cases/

    A top UN official has accused the UK and US of torturing whistleblowers Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange in an attempt to hold the two governments accountable, independent journalist Diani Baretto told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Thursday.

    In one of the two statements, which was written in November but only released publicly this week, Nils Melzer, the UN special rapporteur on torture, wrote that Manning - who is currently being held in an Alexandria, Virginia, jail for not testifying before a grand jury investigating Assange - is undergoing “open-ended, progressively severe measure of coercion fulfilling all the constitutive elements of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/un-anti-torture-official-denounces-treat
    In a second statement written in October, Melzer noted that Assange, the WikiLeaks co-founder who is currently detained in London’s Belmarsh Prison, is being subjected to “severe mental and emotional suffering which, in light of the circumstances, clearly amounts to psychological torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

    Despite the seriousness of Melzer’s statements, media coverage regarding them has been limited.

    “Sadly, in the UK there is hardly any coverage of this,” Baretto told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    “There were two letters sent from the High Office, the UN Human Rights [Office]. This one was sent in November, for example, was only released on Tuesday … and [in] this message, Manning, for example, is being subjected to an open-ended, progressively severe measure of coercion by refusing to testify … and of course, [there’s] also the financial aspect of financially ruining her by facing fines running at $1,000 a day” for as long as she does not comply with the grand jury summons, Baretto told Sputnik.

    “This is very, very significant,” she continued, pointing out that the US and UK are both signatories of UN Human Rights Council Resolution 34/19, and the conditions in which Manning and Assange are being held mean both countries “are not complying with their human rights obligations.” 

    In March, Manning’s lawyers called her detention “pointless, punitive, and cruel,” noting that the former US Army intelligence analyst is unlikely to change her mind about testifying against Assange.

    “Chelsea has clearly stated her moral objection to the secretive and oppressive grand jury process. We are Chelsea’s friends and fellow organizers, and we know her as a person who is fully committed to her principles,” Manning’s lawyers wrote in a letter in March.

    Manning, an ex-US Army intelligence analyst, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2010 for providing hundreds of thousands of military intelligence records to WikiLeaks. She was released from prison in May 2017, having served seven years of her term, after then-US President Barack Obama commuted her sentence. 

    The documents she provided to WikiLeaks included incident reports from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and dossiers on prisoners being held without trial at the US’ Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. She was sent back to jail in March 2019 when a federal judge found her in contempt of court for refusing to respond to any and all questions before a grand jury, after she was subpoenaed to testify in the case against Assange.

    Meanwhile, Assange was holed up inside the London-based Ecuadorian Embassy from 2012 until April 2019 - when he was arrested after the Ecuadorian government terminated his asylum - for fear of arrest and extradition to the US on rumored charges against him there. The US government indicted Assange on 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act of 1917 in a court document unsealed the following month. Assange is scheduled to appear in a British court in February, where the court will determine whether he will be extradited to the US.

    On November 22, 2019, more than 60 medical professionals wrote an open letter to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel expressing their “grave concern” that Assange could die from “deliberate medical negligence,” calling the UK government’s behavior “incompatible with medical ethics and unworthy of a democratic society bound by the rule of law.” 

    “[Assange’s] solitary confinement … of up to 22 hours a day … also constitutes torture,” Baretto told Sputnik, noting that due to “bias by the courts in the UK,” he is not getting a chance at a fair trial. Baretto also referred to Melzer’s statements as “a very diplomatic, strong statement” trying to hold the US and UK governments accountable.

    “The UK is undermining due process and the belief in the rule of law,” Baretto added. 

    “Do they [the US and UK governments] want to see him broken, die in prison under this distress or not be able to prepare his defense, which would then make it easier for them to prosecute him?” Baretto said regarding Assange. 

    “This is clearly a political prosecution here and this is clearly also in violation of human law that you cannot be extradited under political crimes,” she continued, adding that as a journalist, she is concerned that this might be the beginning of a “new era” in which publishers and journalists can be criminally prosecuted for releasing factual information.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘He May Not Make It’: Assange Associates Fear Aussie Journalist May Die in UK Prison
    Barrister Escalates ‘Conflict of Interest’ Complaint Against Top Judge in Julian Assange Case
    Twisted Justice: Julian Assange Targeted with Anti-Mafia Laws
    UN Rapporteur Accuses United States of Torturing Chelsea Manning
    UN Torture Expert Blasts British Government’s Failure to Address Treatment of Julian Assange
    Tags:
    Wikileaks, Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse