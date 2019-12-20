Register
15:08 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jubail Industrial City, the biggest civil engineering project in Saudi Arabia

    We are Ensuring That The Environment is One of Our Immediate Concerns - Expert

    © Photo : YouTube/ Assystem Group
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107766/77/1077667795.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912201077668282-we-are-ensuring-that-the-environment-is-one-of-our-immediate-concerns---expert/

    The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu was established in 1975 as an autonomous organisation reporting to the Council of Ministers. Saudi Vision 2030: Housing is a key lifestyle element of the kingdom’s plan, with a target of 70 percent home ownership by 2030.

    Dr Ahmed Al Hussain, General Manager of Investment at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yambu of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia spoke about Kingdom’s national economy and other issues.

    Sputnik: What revenue are you expecting from this project and boost to infrastructure? How will the project influence the economy and the global market?

    Dr Ahmed Al Hussain: The commission has been established to fulfil one of the Kingdom’s goals - to utilise its natural resources, which is associated gas and to utilise it by holding a complete investment model around it - by establishing Jubail and Yambu cities to utilise this gas by doing a petrochemical industries with complete downstream chain until the final product, which will be used in all the hi-tech applications - in cars, ships, electronics and home appliances, mobiles and all others. Today, this project have been established and the blend in 1975, started with that, and it was started with execution in 1977 - by building these two cities.

    These two cities are not an industrial zones, it’s industrial cities. They consist of industrial zone and residential community - colleges, institutes to gain the human resources to be able to work in this industries. It's a story of success over the last 45 years - of bringing this investment. Each capital investment have been spent by the country have been coming with a foreign of investment from the private sector, or foreign investment by aid,  and you can imagine that 10 percent of the petrochemical manufacture in the world is coming from the city. It is that engineers dream, as they say, because this will establish in a good master planning and the best optimum solution in that engineering solution in developing and blending industrial cities. In this city, for example, Jubail and Ras al Khair, Ras al Khair is its brother but in the mineral industrial application.

    Both of them are producing, four point two percent of national GDP. And you will find that all the industries which is the best material for shipbuilding or kind of manufacturing produced in this two cities. Ras al Khair also it's brother city 80 km away from Jubail, and it's covering all the mineral based industries, started from aluminium, phosphate,  zinc and steel, which is the basic industries until the last room, until the final bullet, which is you will find it in your car or your mobile.

    Sputnik: What about global market?

    Dr Ahmed Al Hussain: Actually, the majority of the products, which is the final products, reduced to the global market and portion of it goes to further manufacturing in other cities in the Kingdom. It is one of the major contribution for the international economy and it's a ground base for the better chemical industries and the mineral industries today in the world. For example, when you visited Ras al Khair you would find that Jubail, for example, their aluminium products is from Maaden aluminium, and also phosphate from Ras al Khair is awarded trademark in the economy. In Jubail -  all the big companies, which is in the petrochemical business in the world, is existing Jubail in every investment. And they’re producing a big portion of the production there, with a complete environmental solution, of course. The Royal Commission is having the highest concern in environment. And you can see how we are ensuring that the environment is one of our immediate concern. Actually, we enhancing the environment, for sustainability - was established in the principle of planning this city, engineering, execution and operating.

    Sputnik: How will this changes in the infrastructure influence the petrochemical production of the country?

    Dr Ahmed Al Hussain: Of course, Royal Commission is an enabler for those industries. The government of Saudi Arabia assign that rule of Royal Frontier Commission to put the infrastructure, education system, infrastructure on the ground, industrial utilities, which will let that industry focusing in their core business, which is building the factory and the production. In addition to the feedstock, availability. It's a major enablement for these industries to exist for that. The government spent one Riyal, for example - it's coming with a capital investment of eight to 16 riyals a week.

    Royal Commission have been expanded to Jubail too.

    Sputnik: How does this changes impact local population and workers?

    Dr Ahmed Al Hussain: Because it's based on the business planning between the need for the industries and their deployment, the human resources and the capital, and also having quality of life for those who will live in Jubail. And you will find that the population of the city grows, according to the plan.

    Sputnik: Is this the unique project?

    Dr Ahmed Al Hussain: Actually, there are, of course, a lot of countries which have industrial zones, but to have an industrial city with approximately an area of one tells us 16 square kilometre, and then to have a one government entity to be responsible and representing all the government bodies, then to have a one stop shop. This is from 1975 as something unique. And you can find this one of the largest engineering projects to exist or plan exist in the world today.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UN Can't Verify Drones in September Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities 'of Iranian Origin' - Guterres
    Tags:
    investment, industrial zone, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse