Register
22:16 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Chulmleigh College as he campaigns in Devon ahead of the upcoming general election, in Chulmleigh, Britain November 28, 2019

    It Would Be Amazing if EU Parliament Turned Down Boris Johnson's Brexit Deal – Political Commentator

    © REUTERS / Dan Kitwood Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107742/71/1077427177.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912191077644096-it-would-be-amazing-if-eu-parliament-turned-down-boris-johnsons-brexit-deal--political-commentator/

    The Queen has set out the Conservative government’s plans and re-opened the House of Commons following last week’s general election. Among the top priorities for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be to finally deliver Brexit, invest in the NHS and slash the country’s soaring crime rates.

    Political commentator Mandy Boylett has outlined her views on whether Boris Johnson will be able to deliver his election pledges.

    Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to deliver on his campaign promises in 2020?

    Mandy Boylett: He’s got a massive majority, so he’s going to be able to deliver Brexit, in terms of his bill will pass through parliament. I know Guy Verhofstadt has said that he is concerned about the rights of EU citizens in the UK, but as far as I am aware; the rights of EU citizens will be protected by registering for settled status by filling in a form, so that seems like quite a reasonable offer, I don’t think that the EU have offered UK citizens abroad anything as of yet, so I think that the Brussels bureaucrats are just clutching at straws really.

    The question is whether Boris Johnson’s deal will be passed in the EU’s parliament, after being passed in the British one? it would be amazing if the European Parliament, after everything that’s gone on with Brexit, and after having negotiated it with the UK, if both sides said “right let’s have this deal”, if they voted against it; that would be quite something, so I don’t think that’s going to happen.

    In terms of the promises that Boris Johnson has made about spending on the NHS; he’s actually putting it into law, so unless a future Tory or Labour government would change that to remove it, then it will happen, but the question is where will the money come from? It can either come from taxation, or it can come from borrowing and I guess that depends how well the economy does.

    Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit still possible?

    Mandy Boylett: The British government has been preparing all the while, the preparations never stopped. Boris started the preparations when he got into power and he’s still preparing now, but I don’t think it will happen and I think that there will be a deal, I think he is putting into law that the transition period will end at the end of2020 just to crystallise the notion that it’s in everybody’s interest that we get a deal, we want a free trade deal and we want to guarantee EU and UK citizen’s rights across Europe.

    We’ve already agreed to pay them this thirty nine billion, which I think is not really necessary; but that was Theresa May’s ploy and we can’t get out of that now, but now that’s been agreed I don’t think there will be a problem with the deal because the EU will still want that money, and of course they won’t get it if there is no deal.

    Sputnik: How much of a disaster would a Jeremy Corbyn government have been for the UK?

    Mandy Boylett: I was so relieved I could have cried. For me it was absolutely wonderful that he was beaten even though I thought that he’d be beaten anyway, but you still worry beforehand as the opinion polls had mixed predictions, but when it happened I was over the moon.

    In terms of getting rid of him; he’s one of these guys who just doesn’t want to let go of parliament, he should have resigned straight away and when he says he will stay for a period of reflection, what he means is a period of skewing the next poll so that he can put somebody similar to him in power.

    If they get somebody like Corbyn in power again; then it’s not really going to help and it’s very difficult for the more moderate MPs to get a foothold, and Tony Blair who has been the only Labour Prime Minister in the last forty years, is effectively a swear word in the Labour Party, yet he had more moderate policies and was more centre left, that sits well with the country, the UK doesn’t want a Marxist in power.

    As for the anti-Semitism; even the moderate MPs stood by and tried to get him elected when they knew he was an anti-Semite, so I think that they could do with somebody completely different. If I was a Labour voter and wanted Labour to get in and to be taken seriously, I’d be backing somebody like David Miliband, he’s like the guy that should have got it, but he didn’t and got stabbed in the back by Ed, but I think that somebody like him would be far more electable than the current crop.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse