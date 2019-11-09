US Federal Officials Warn of Russia, China, Iran Threat Ahead of 2020 Election

In a joint statement on Tuesday, top US intelligence and law enforcement officials said that “foreign malicious actors” may use social media campaigns, disinformation operations and cyber-attacks on state and local infrastructure to influence next year’s vote.

The US Departments of Justice, Defence, and Homeland Security, the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI, NSA, and CISA at the same time noted that at the moment, there’s no evidence that the apparatus of the US voting infrastructure has been compromised ahead of the 2020 elections.

“While at this time we have no evidence of a compromise or disruption to election infrastructure that would enable adversaries to prevent voting, change vote counts or disrupt the ability to tally votes, we continue to vigilantly monitor any threats to U.S. elections,” the statement said.

According to Rory McShane, a political media strategist, the Democrats in the US are still trying to pinpoint the blame for their 2016 defeat.

“Liberal Democrats are constantly, constantly looking for excuses for why they lost at the ballot box, because they refuse to admit that their socialist message doesn't resonate with average Americans,” McShane noted.

“They live in liberal echo-chambers and can't understand why our country elected Donald Trump. So they've resorted to blaming a comparatively small amount of digital ads placed by foreign actors - which had no real impact on the election,” the political media strategist said, referring to accusations from the US intelligence community that Russia allegedly bought $100,000 worth of ads on Facebook to try to influence the American electorate during the 2016 election.

Earlier this year, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 vote and Trump campaign’s role in it, found no evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia, but allegedly found evidence of the Russian government trying to manipulate US voters by conducting disinformation and social media operations. Moscow has denied the accusations, and no evidence has ever been presented so far.

McShane also pointed out to the fact that if the Democrats are so worried they should stop opposing voter ID legislation: “And while this week, they're 'so concerned' with election security - Democrats refuse to pass voter ID laws in the United States.”

Investigate the investigators

The US officials’ statement comes amid news that the US Justice Department wants to release a “potentially explosive” report on the FBI’s Russia-Trump 2016 campaign investigation before the end of the month and according to some sources even before Thanksgiving, the Washington Post has reported.

People familiar with the effort told the Post that the results of the probe will be sort of a test for Attorney General William Barr, who suggested that there were serious violations during the investigation by the former FBI leadership involved in the case.

The review of the probe was launched by Barr in May, who instructed Connecticut US Attorney John Durham to investigate the reasons for starting the probe into alleged attempts by Russia to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.