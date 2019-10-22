Register
18:49 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The British flag is seen at half mast.

    Until Transition Period Ends, We'll Be in More Subjugated State Than Now - Brexit Party Organiser

    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked MPs in the House of Commons to get behind his revamped Brexit deal, despite the fact that many parliamentarians have stated that not enough time remains to properly scrutinise it.

    Johnson and his team, however, are reportedly confident that the bill could get sufficient backing, as it would prevent a no-deal departure from the EU, a scenario which the likes of Labour Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn have been vociferously opposed to during the course of negotiations with Brussels.

    But will the British Parliament finally cave in and bring the curtain down on what has been an extremely frustrating saga?

    According to Brexit Party organiser Pete Durnell, the chances that Johnson's Brexit deal will be passed this week are rather slim.

    Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal be approved this week? What is your take on the deal, is it a so-called BRINO?

    Pete Durnell: I do think that it will be passed this week, but I actually think that it’s worse than a so-called Brexit In Name Only. Let’s be clear, this withdrawal bill is not actually withdrawing, it’s not getting Brexit done, because until the end of the transition period we will be in a far more subjugated state than we are now.

    I like to think of it as "full membership minus", really, because we would continue to hand out these huge sums of money, to implement all EU laws and we’d still be under the European Court of Justice, but we wouldn’t have any say in the creation of said laws, and the transition period will be effectively extended for at least another two years, so even without the backstop, we’d still become this vassal state that Boris Johnson had talked about.

    Sputnik: If it is not approved, will the EU accept a further extension to Article 50, or is a no-deal Brexit more likely?

    Pete Durnell: I don’t believe that Boris Johnson ever considered leaving without a deal and I think the EU has realised that it was just a bluff; consequently they’ve conceded very little, if anything. As I say, it’s 95 percent the same as Theresa May’s agreement, they’ve been perfectly happy with the Irish border being in the Irish Sea and effectively annexing Northern Ireland.

    Daniel McCrossan (centre), an SDLP Member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, joins protesters on Lifford Bridge on 16 October 2019
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    A protest against a hard Brexit on the Irish border

    Equally, the EU have been claiming that Article 50 will not be extended, but I think that’s just bluff and bluster as well. Of course they would extend it, they’d get more of our cash, be able to keep telling us what to do and how to do it - what’s not to like?

    Sputnik: Could Brexit ever be cancelled if it is not delivered by Halloween? What would the public’s reaction be?

    Pete Durnell: The longer Brexit is delayed, the more the EU will think that perhaps we can overturn Brexit completely, but I actually don’t think most British MPs really think they can get away with revoking Article 50, but I think they do think that possible public unrest could happen, even maybe on a Yellow Vest sort of scale, so I don’t think they would go down that road.

    I think that Parliament’s plan all along has been a far more subtle one, they want to turn Leave into Remain and hope nobody notices, and that’s what these treaties have always been about, Theresa May did it, Boris Johnson’s now done it and he’s been even more clever, because he’s taken out some of the more blatant attempts to keep us closely tied to the EU from the withdrawal agreement, and put them into the political declaration, which is supposedly non-binding; however, he’s also put in something in the withdrawal agreement which says both sides have to make every effort to abide by the political declaration, and of course, who’s going to adjudicate any dispute on that? The good old ECJ.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    EU Withdrawal Bill, Brexit, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse