Until Transition Period Ends, We'll Be in More Subjugated State Than Now - Brexit Party Organiser

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked MPs in the House of Commons to get behind his revamped Brexit deal, despite the fact that many parliamentarians have stated that not enough time remains to properly scrutinise it.

Johnson and his team, however, are reportedly confident that the bill could get sufficient backing, as it would prevent a no-deal departure from the EU, a scenario which the likes of Labour Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn have been vociferously opposed to during the course of negotiations with Brussels.

But will the British Parliament finally cave in and bring the curtain down on what has been an extremely frustrating saga?

According to Brexit Party organiser Pete Durnell, the chances that Johnson's Brexit deal will be passed this week are rather slim.

Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal be approved this week? What is your take on the deal, is it a so-called BRINO?

Pete Durnell: I do think that it will be passed this week, but I actually think that it’s worse than a so-called Brexit In Name Only. Let’s be clear, this withdrawal bill is not actually withdrawing, it’s not getting Brexit done, because until the end of the transition period we will be in a far more subjugated state than we are now.

I like to think of it as "full membership minus", really, because we would continue to hand out these huge sums of money, to implement all EU laws and we’d still be under the European Court of Justice, but we wouldn’t have any say in the creation of said laws, and the transition period will be effectively extended for at least another two years, so even without the backstop, we’d still become this vassal state that Boris Johnson had talked about.

Sputnik: If it is not approved, will the EU accept a further extension to Article 50, or is a no-deal Brexit more likely?

Pete Durnell: I don’t believe that Boris Johnson ever considered leaving without a deal and I think the EU has realised that it was just a bluff; consequently they’ve conceded very little, if anything. As I say, it’s 95 percent the same as Theresa May’s agreement, they’ve been perfectly happy with the Irish border being in the Irish Sea and effectively annexing Northern Ireland.

Equally, the EU have been claiming that Article 50 will not be extended, but I think that’s just bluff and bluster as well. Of course they would extend it, they’d get more of our cash, be able to keep telling us what to do and how to do it - what’s not to like?

Sputnik: Could Brexit ever be cancelled if it is not delivered by Halloween? What would the public’s reaction be?

Pete Durnell: The longer Brexit is delayed, the more the EU will think that perhaps we can overturn Brexit completely, but I actually don’t think most British MPs really think they can get away with revoking Article 50, but I think they do think that possible public unrest could happen, even maybe on a Yellow Vest sort of scale, so I don’t think they would go down that road.

I think that Parliament’s plan all along has been a far more subtle one, they want to turn Leave into Remain and hope nobody notices, and that’s what these treaties have always been about, Theresa May did it, Boris Johnson’s now done it and he’s been even more clever, because he’s taken out some of the more blatant attempts to keep us closely tied to the EU from the withdrawal agreement, and put them into the political declaration, which is supposedly non-binding; however, he’s also put in something in the withdrawal agreement which says both sides have to make every effort to abide by the political declaration, and of course, who’s going to adjudicate any dispute on that? The good old ECJ.

