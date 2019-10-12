Register
16:35 GMT +312 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hooded and clad in military fatigues, armed with guns, rocket launchers, members of a commando claiming to belong to the National Liberation Front of Corsica answer media questions at a press conference held near Ajaccio on May,2010

    Corsicans Unlikely Want Political Violence to Resume as National Liberation Front Comes Out In Open

    © AFP 2019 / STEPHAN AGOSTINI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe

    Will the Corsican Forest Brothers emerge from the underground? In Corsica, campaign materials for a seemingly forgotten radical separatist organisation, the National Liberation Front of Corsica (Front de libération nationale corse, FLNC), are more frequently being found.

    On Wednesday, having discovered another batch of leaflets, the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office took up the matter.

    Earlier, in late September, FLNC representatives (including the “nationalist majority” governing on the island) suddenly announced they were coming out of the shadows.

    Speaking to Sputnik, the leader of the Per l'Avvene faction of the Corsican Assembly, Jean-Marin Mondolini, condemned the illegal methods of struggle for the island’s autonomy.

    “The announcement was rather unexpected. In June 2014, the underground movement announced that it had laid down its arms. After 40 years of political terror, this was a beneficial decision. In my opinion, the movement’s resuming its activities bodes no good. Let’s hope there will be no new acts of violence”, he said.

    Indirectly, the FLNC supported the nationalist majority, which has 41 of 63 seats in the Corsica Assembly, the island’s parliament.

    The majority faction Pè à Corsica appeared as a result of an agreement between various nationalist parties: autonomists from Femu a Corsica and U Partitu di a Nazione Corsa, as well as separatists from Corsica Libera.

    “Corsica doesn’t need this. As for the majority, I don’t think it will be more united after this announcement. Corsica’s parliamentary majority includes representatives of different movements. A four-year test of power has resulted in the weakening of relations between them".

    "The successive victories of the nationalists since 2014 can be explained by the new credibility given to the moderate branch following the success of the coalition led by Gilles Simeoni. They are also associated with the 2014 cessation of violence, which made alliances with supporters of independence possible. It seems to me that the Corsicans wouldn’t want political violence to resume”, the politician told Sputnik.

    An announcement was made the day after the opening of a session of the Corsica Assembly, which started with a discussion on the manifestations of violence – not only of a political nature – in Corsica. A plenary session will be devoted to this multifaceted problem.

    “Unfortunately, the proposal of the opposition faction Andà per Dumane, requiring the government to increase the number of employees of the French Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice in order to better protect the rule of law and combat violence, was rejected. Opposition deputies voted in favour of the proposal, while the nationalist majority voted against it. This suggests that factions have a different attitude to violence, its origins, as well as to methods of dealing with it. The discussion of the issue will continue in the coming weeks”, Jean-Marin Mondolini concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bombs Found on Corsica Ahead of Macron’s Visit – Reports
    Tags:
    nationalists, parties, separatist, Corsica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse