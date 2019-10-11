European Jewish Congress: Halle Attack Should Send Shock Waves in Germany and Beyond

The attack near a synagogue in the German city of Halle has been described as “devastating” by Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference).

The gunman, identified as 27-year-old Stephan Balliet, has admitted to killing two people in an attack during Yom Kippur celebrations, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and having the anti-Semitic motivation, the German media has reported.

“We have already learned the lessons of this hatred. This tragedy and the escalation of antisemitism around the world underscores the need for more Holocaust education. We can show them, we can teach them, we have the history to point to and the horrific outcomes. We know what happens when hatred is unchecked. Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a global society and say there is no room for this in our world,” Mr. Schneider said

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) has also expressed its great concern and condemnation after the shootings.

“We are relieved that an even greater tragedy was avoided because of the security around the synagogue which apparently took measures to ensure that the attacker was not able to enter into the premises,” said Dr Moshe Kantor, President of the EJC.

“However, that Jews observing one of the holiest days of the year were targeted for death should send shock waves in Germany and beyond,” he added.

"It’s important to make sure this won’t be repeated," Dr Kantor stressed.

“We need to do more to guarantee these types of attacks do not happen again, by combatting radicalisation, creating tougher law enforcement measures and putting more resources into educating towards tolerance,” he added.

© AP Photo / Man shoots from long-barrelled gun, in Halle, Germany, Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019

The gunman published an openly racist and anti-Semitic manifesto and live-streamed the shooting on the Twitch video platform, during which he expressed anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, and far-right sentiment.

During Wednesday’s attack, Balliet tried to force his way into the synagogue but after failing to get in, he opened fire on people outside, killing two.

Balliet was allegedly inspired by the Christchurch massacre, when on 15 March, earlier this year, a gunman live-streamed his attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people and injuring dozens.

