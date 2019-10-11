Register
19:19 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    European Jewish Congress: Halle Attack Should Send Shock Waves in Germany and Beyond

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3011
    Subscribe

    The attack near a synagogue in the German city of Halle has been described as “devastating” by Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference).

    The gunman, identified as 27-year-old Stephan Balliet, has admitted to killing two people in an attack during Yom Kippur celebrations, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and having the anti-Semitic motivation, the German media has reported.

    “We have already learned the lessons of this hatred. This tragedy and the escalation of antisemitism around the world underscores the need for more Holocaust education. We can show them, we can teach them, we have the history to point to and the horrific outcomes. We know what happens when hatred is unchecked. Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a global society and say there is no room for this in our world,” Mr. Schneider said

    The European Jewish Congress (EJC) has also expressed its great concern and condemnation after the shootings.

    “We are relieved that an even greater tragedy was avoided because of the security around the synagogue which apparently took measures to ensure that the attacker was not able to enter into the premises,” said Dr Moshe Kantor, President of the EJC.

    “However, that Jews observing one of the holiest days of the year were targeted for death should send shock waves in Germany and beyond,” he added.

    "It’s important to make sure this won’t be repeated," Dr Kantor stressed.

    “We need to do more to guarantee these types of attacks do not happen again, by combatting radicalisation, creating tougher law enforcement measures and putting more resources into educating towards tolerance,” he added.
    Man shoots from long-barrelled gun, in Halle, Germany, Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019
    © AP Photo /
    Man shoots from long-barrelled gun, in Halle, Germany, Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019

    The gunman published an openly racist and anti-Semitic manifesto and live-streamed the shooting on the Twitch video platform, during which he expressed anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, and far-right sentiment.

    During Wednesday’s attack, Balliet tried to force his way into the synagogue but after failing to get in, he opened fire on people outside, killing two.

    Balliet was allegedly inspired by the Christchurch massacre, when on 15 March, earlier this year, a gunman live-streamed his attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people and injuring dozens.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    European Jewish Congress, anti-Semitism, synagogue, shooting, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse