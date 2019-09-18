Register
02:43 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    IRGC celebrating missile launch

    US Leaders Advising Prudence on Iran Reflects ‘New Balance of Power’ in Persian Gulf

    © AP Photo / IRNA/ Mostafa Qotbi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    170
    Subscribe

    More and more US politicos and military leaders are advising restraint in any response to Iran following the attack on Saudi oil facilities. Investigative journalist Gareth Porter told Sputnik the increased caution reflects a realization that the US can’t do whatever it wants in the Persian Gulf anymore.

    When Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities in Buqayq and Khourais came under air attack Saturday, halving the country’s massive daily crude oil output and denting world petroleum markets, many politicians rushed to point the finger at Iran, even though the Yemeni Houthi movement, locked in a brutal, four-year-long war with Riyadh, claimed responsibility for the attack. However, US President Donald Trump has slowly backed off from his “locked and loaded” threats against Tehran as the chorus of voices has grown calling for restraint, levelheadedness and careful investigation before making a decision about a response.

    Perhaps the most prominent reins-puller has been the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a counsel of US military leaders from each service branch who advise the president on military matters. Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., who chairs the body, stressed in Tuesday comments from London that the US would provide forensic support to Riyadh and give them “time to conduct an assessment and make an announcement as to what they think happened,” the Washington Post reported.

    “Having said that, what we saw was an unacceptable act of aggression,” Dunford noted. “There are a number of ways to deal with that.”

    Likewise, former JCS chairman retired Adm. Michael G. Mullen told the New York Times Tuesday it was “a situation ripe with the possibility of miscalculation,” requiring communication with Tehran, not posturing and rebuffing.

    “We have not had a good line of communication with Iran since 1979, so if something happens, the odds of us getting it right are pretty small,” he noted.

    “I think you shouldn’t be surprised,” Gareth Porter, historian, investigative journalist and analyst specializing in US national security policy, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Tuesday about the Joint Chiefs’ prudence. “I think it’s very believable that the JCS do not want to get into a war over this crisis.”

    However, he also noted he was “a bit surprised” by the magnitude of institutional pushback, which included politicos ranging from Utah Senator Mitt Romney to former NATO chief retired Adm. Jim Stavridis, who urged restraint and adherence to a process of demonstrable proof before deciding on a response or target.

    “It’s a good sign,” he said.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/trump-i-meant-to-say-we-shouldn-t-have-a

    However, that said, Trump’s second-in-line, Vice President Mike Pence, beat the war drums once again while speaking Tuesday at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, posturing that the US was “locked and loaded” and “ready to defend our interests and our allies in the region. Make no mistake about it.” 

    South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham also tweeted on Tuesday, unequivocally calling the oil facility attack “an act of war” that resulted from a loss of “deterrence against Iranian aggression.”

    ​Porter noted the attack on the Buqayq facility “dramatically demonstrates that the military situation in the Gulf as a whole is not a turkey-shoot like the United States thought it was some years ago, last time we really had a crisis over the Strait of Hormuz.”

    “I think the significance of this entire series of events, particularly the attack itself, is that it shows very dramatically that there is a new balance of power in the Persian Gulf with regard to the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has always assumed that it had the military wherewithal to force a result on the Iranians by virtue of its military superiority in the region, and I think that is now no longer true - not simply because of the drone strike that we’ve seen the results of here, but because of a whole family of new military weapons systems that have equalized, to a considerable extent … the balance of military power within that area.”

    “It makes it very difficult, I think, for the United States to feel confident that it could, basically, intimidate Iran in a crisis. They can no longer do it,” Porter told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    Porter told Sputnik that Washington’s continued attempts to form a coalition for patrolling the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz signified that the “Trump administration is not willing to take the responsibility for assuring the safety of the ships going through the Gulf. They’re saying, ‘You do it. We’ll provide the intelligence, the command and control, but the United States is not going to provide the warships, the invitation to war, or the trigger for war. That’s going to be the decision of the other countries that are involved.’ I think that’s a very significant change in the US military political approach to the Strait of Hormuz.”

    Likewise, Iran’s “fundamental basic interest,” which enjoys the force of national unity, is “forcing the United States to accept the reality” of the situation and to back off its attempts to impose terms of business - or of existence - on Tehran.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump: 'Certainly Would Look' Like Iran Was Responsible for Attacks on Saudi Oil Plants
    Iran Reiterates Readiness to Go Back to Full JCPOA Compliance - Nuclear Chief
    Riyadh’s ‘Vicious, Consistent’ Attacks on Yemen to Blame for Oil Depot Attack, Not Iran
    Tags:
    Gareth Porter, Loud and Clear, Joint Chiefs of Staff, restraint, response, attack, oil field, Houthis, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse