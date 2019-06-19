Register
18:02 GMT +319 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    China's President Xi Jinping, right, meets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018

    Pakistan Doesn't Want to 'Learn' Its Lesson, China & India Must Tackle Terror Funding - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 22

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The analyst also said New Delhi should try to take advantage of the growing rifts between separatist leaders in the Kashmir Valley to defeat the groups and stabilise the area.

    India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently claimed it has decisive evidence of separatist leaders in the country’s Kashmir Valley receiving funds and collecting donations from countries like Nepal and the UAE.

    The NIA has said the proof was obtained via the interrogation of arrested Kashmiri separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat.

    NIA investigators have said Bhat has confirmed Pakistan-based agents routing funds through money laundering operators to key separatist leaders in the Kashmir Valley. The investigations also revealed these agents create shell companies in countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal through which foreign remittances are transferred to these separatist leaders.

    Alam, the NIA said, has also revealed rifts emerging between these separatist leaders with regard to the collection and use of foreign funds.

    In an interview, Brigadier (Retired) Rahul Bhonsle, an Indian security expert, talked about this development and the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

    Sputnik: Indian agencies recently disclosed that foreign funds are being sent to Kashmir to fuel violence and terror. What is your view on this?

    Brigadier Rahul Bhonsle:  As far as terror funding is concerned, one area that we have to look at is Nepal. I understand from various reports that they [Pakistan] have established some kind of cell in Nepal and from there they are trying to activate operations in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which border Nepal. These are very vulnerable pockets. We must understand that Nepal has always been on Pakistan’s ISI (spy agency) radar that this can be used as a base to penetrate in UP, Bihar and all these places, and try to exploit extremist sentiments there. The exposure of UP and Bihar from Nepal  - that is something we have to worry about.

    Sputnik: The NIA says terror funding is laundered to the groups; how does this impact the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country?

    Brigadier Bhonsle: This information is not new. The government and our investigation agencies are aware of this for some years now. But this time, it seems they want to take some decisive action against these people. We can expect the NIA to take this to its logical conclusion. One is hopeful that the money that was coming in for these terrorists and separatists indulging in stone-pelting that money flow will now be contained.

    Sputnik: The NIA has revealed through its recent disclosure that rifts have broken out between the separatist leaders over the issue of collection of funds and their use. What is your take on this?

    Brigadier Bhonsle: It’s quite natural. When money is coming in, the sharing of spoils, these are things that can take place. The point is, are we [the government] able to exploit this? The rifts per se may not be as important as saying how we are planning to exploit this to our advantage and get this separatist movement broken up.

    Sputnik: How do you view the ongoing drive to neutralise militants in the Kashmir Valley in spite of losing several armed forces personnel?

    Brigadier Bhonsle: Since 2017-18, the frequency of encounters between the security forces and the militants has gone up and every year 250 to 300 militants are getting knocked out. Similarly, the loss of security forces has also gone up during this period. The government is sustaining a trend which has been there for the last two to three years.

    Sputnik: China is concerned about the activities of the Pakistan-trained Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM). The Chinese, Russian and Indian leadership are believed to have discussed this threat on several occasions. How do you view this threat?

    Brigadier Bhonsle: The Chinese Army chief was in Pakistan on 18 June. But the details of that interaction aren’t out yet. I do believe the Chinese will be putting more pressure on the Pakistanis to act against the ETIM and all other groups that threaten the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and by extension the larger Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). So, I think, they are going to be more forceful on the Pakistanis. As far as the Pakistanis are concerned, they really aren’t concerned if the ETIM attacks Chinese interests. The Chinese should understand India has been flagging this issue of state sponsorship of terrorism. Pakistan, it seems, does not want to learn from the lessons of the past. They just carry on.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Brigadier (Retired) Rahul Bhonsle and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Indian Investigators Arrest Kashmiri Separatists Over Terror Funding
    Terror Funding: Asia Pacific Watchdog Asks Pakistan to Enact Tougher Laws
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse