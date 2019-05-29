Register
09:13 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Exit poll results are displayed on a screen at the Plenary Hall during the election night for European elections at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, May 26, 2019

    EU Elections: 'Voters Seek New Direction From Governments' - Brexit Advisor

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The European election results showed that in the UK, Nigel Farage's Brexit Party emerged as the big winner with 32% of the vote, while the Tories and the Labour Party suffered a crushing defeat, with the Conservatives showing their worst result in almost 200 years. However, the pro-remain Liberal Democrats came in second, with 20%.

    So what does the European Parliament vote mean for the UK? Rita Trehan, CEO of Dare Worldwide and Brexit advisor, believes that the outcome was seen as an indicator of the UK's public opinion on Brexit and EU membership, and it has shown that the society still remains divided:

    "With, the results between Leave and Remain parties being essentially equally split, it has left the door wide open for both sides to claim victory. The reality is that there is only one clear conclusion that can be drawn with some level of certainty, and it is this, the public's rising dissatisfaction with parliament and the UK political parties' ability to govern has been cast in their votes," the expert said.

    Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany AfD party burn a private fireworks during an election campaign tour by ship on the river Rhine near Krefeld, western Germany, September 4, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Euroskeptics' EU Parl't Gains to Serve as Foundation for a Strong Faction - AfD
    The vote did show that the British people are not happy with the way Brexit was handled by the Conservatives, as the support for the governing party collapsed; it slid to fifth place in the UK (a 9% share of the vote). Trehan noted that while Prime Minister Theresa May called the results "disappointing", it could be described by some as "a disaster of epic proportions".

    "With the Tories suffering their worst defeat since 1830, it is clear that the Tory's decision to base its entire election manifesto on delivering Brexit, and then failing to deliver on it, meant that the EU votes gave the public an opportunity to show just how increasingly frustrated, angry and discouraged they are with the government's inability to lead."

    However, as the Brexit advisor pointed out, the electorate wasn't just dissatisfied with the Tories; Labour came in only third, with 14% of the vote, compared to 25% during the previous EU elections.

    "Labour's loss serves as an example of what happens when leadership fails to stay true to its political beliefs. Corbyn's changing stance on the topic of a second referendum is a lesson in what happens when you try to please everyone and fail, pleasing no-one," Trehan explained.

    READ MORE: Is it Possible to Change EU Policy After the Elections?

    But Brexit isn't going anywhere and with Theresa May leaving her post as Prime Minister on June 7, a new PM will have to take over where she left off, and the expert said it won't be easy:

    "The road for whoever is elected as the new PM just got harder, with a hard Brexit being touted as the only way forward to avoid the complete disintegration of the Tory party. The Labour party also finds itself battling with making a definitive stance or playing the middle ground. The answer now must and can only lie with clarity in purpose and direction."

    "It is what the public has been seeking and which parliament despite numerous goes at it has failed to deliver. Whether this marks the end of the stronghold of a two party system remains to be seen, what is evident, however, is that both parties must learn from the lessons of the past few years and especially the last several months, if they are to have any credibility with their electorate in the years to come," Trehan said.

    This illustration picture taken on May 26, 2019 shows a person casting her vote for the European elections at a polling station in Strasbourg, eastern France.
    © AFP 2019 / PATRICK HERTZOG
    Czech Party Chairman on EU Elections: We All Respect the Results
    Talking about the European election in general, the CEO of Dare Worldwide noted that as the voter turnout rose dramatically, it led to the rise of the Greens and Liberals, while Eurosceptic parties made gains and ‘status-quo' parties saw a decline in voters:

    "The outcome: For the first time, we will have a European Parliament in which the centrist parties failed to reach a majority, and who will as a result have to lean on the support of others, who don't hold the same opinion of how to run Europe. A fragmented EU is now in play, as voters seek some new direction, and new perspectives from their governments in charge."

    Trehan also added that the new European Parliament must provide more "clarity, direction and leadership," and the people have asked not to have "more of the same", but rather "more of something new, and different." Otherwise, "ignoring the signs of the need for change […], will be costly", Trehan concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Prof. Explains Why Europe Turns Right and How it May Affect European Parliament
    Renaissance is Coming? European Election Shows Emerging 'New Right' Chorus
    North Macedonian PM to Fire More Ministers Amid Rekindled EU, NATO Aspirations
    Tags:
    European Parliament elections, Brexit, European Parliament, UK Liberal Democrats, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse