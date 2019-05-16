Register
17:13 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers take part in the NATO Noble Jump exercise. (File)

    NATO Military Drills in Croatia: ‘Real Countries’ Took Kosovo to Play War

    © AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Vladimir Sudar - The so-called Kosovo Army’s participation in NATO military drills in Croatia, according to a Serbian military expert, is a demonstration of the continuity of the policy that the Western centres of power have been carrying out for years in the Western Balkans against Belgrade.

    In honour of the 10th anniversary of Croatia's accession to NATO, international military exercises will be held in the country in May and June that include representatives of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo. The first "act" of the three-stage military manoeuvres of the North Atlantic Alliance's "Immediate Response 19" was launched on 10 May. It will be followed by the Astral Knight 19 and Swift Response 19 exercises, organised by the US European Command (USEUCOM).

    The first phase of "Immediate Response 19" will last until the 6th of June. The manoeuvres will be held inside Croatia itself, as well as neighbouring Slovenia and Hungary. Some 1,600 soldiers from the aforementioned countries, as well as from the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Lithuania, Albania, and Montenegro will take part.

    US military vehicles make their way on an army training camp near Brueck, northeastern Germany, on January 11, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ralf Hirschberger / dpa
    US Military Begins Series of Joint Exercises in Europe - EUCOM
    Also joining the drills will be non-NATO "friendly countries" — Northern Macedonia (the protocol on the country's admission to NATO was signed on 6 February but still has to be ratified by the parliaments of all 29 member countries of the Alliance and the parliament of Northern Macedonia itself — ed. note Sputnik), Bosnia and Herzegovina (due to a disagreement among the representatives of Bosnian Serbs, Croats, and Muslims after last October's elections to the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a Cabinet has yet to be formed in the country — ed. note Sputnik) and partially recognised Kosovo.

    READ MORE: US Doctor Recalls How Serbs Thanked Him for Saving Kids Under NATO Bombs

    The next phase of the military drills, the US Air Forces' Manoeuvres in Europe (USAFE), is to be held from 3 — 6 June. "Immediate Response 19" will be held at different locations in Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria throughout June.

    Toxic chemical (File)
    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Deadly Dust: US Spreading Radiation and No One Wants to Raise the Issue - Author
    According to the Croatian Ministry of Defence, 750 Croatian military personnel, 450 representatives of NATO countries and "partner countries", 60 aircraft, 30 helicopters and 800 ground vehicles will take part in the exercises.

    The former head of the Serbian Military Security Agency General Momir Stojanović believes that these exercises and the participants speak volumes about how relations between East and West on the Balkan Peninsula have deteriorated.

    He recalls that neither the Kumanovo Agreement nor UN Security Council Resolution 1244, the documents recognised by the international community, determining Pristina's legal status and powers, in fact, do not allow Kosovo to have  its own armed forces. According to General Stojanović, however, this has not prevented Western forces from condoning their formation (the Kosovo Parliament decided to convert its Security Forces into a full-fledged army on 14 December 2018 — ed. note Sputnik) or also inviting such an illegitimate army to participate in NATO exercises.

    "I believe this is NATO's answer and above all the USA's, to the military parade in Niš (on 10 May, in the presence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, a military parade was held in Niš in the south of Serbia with the participation of Serbian and Russian military equipment — ed. note Sputnik), to restore the balance and make it clear to Kosovo Albanians that NATO is the guarantor of their security, despite the fact that Kosovo is not a member of the Alliance", the expert noted.

    READ MORE: Croatia Denies Reports of Blocked F-16 Deal, Says Israel's $500M Sale a Go

    A general view shows the burned facade of the Serbian Orthodox monastery Sveti Arhandjeli in the southwestern Kosovar village of Prizren 23 March 2004
    © AFP 2019 / NIKOLA BESEVIC
    Kosovo War at 20: How Britain and America Backed Jihadists Throughout Conflict
    He recalls that Kosovo has long organised joint military manoeuvres with the Albanian Army, also noting that the security situation in Serbia is very complicated and NATO drills in Croatia including representatives of Albania and Kosovo are clearly not messages of goodwill to Serbia.

    "Obviously, we are moving towards a certain aggravation of the situation around this Western Balkan Gordian knot. I am far from being optimistic and I do not see how the problem could be resolved by diplomatic or some other means. In fact, all this will continue, this whole demonstration of power games towards Serbia, and how would it all turn out — is difficult to predict", Stojanović concluded.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Serbia Won't Recognise Crimea as Russian Due to Possible Comparison to Kosovo
    Kosovo Hits Foreign Companies in Serbia With 100% Import Tariffs
    US Opposes Israeli F-16 Sale to Croatia Due to Yugoslavia Wars - Scholar
    US, Lockheed Kill Croatia’s F-16 Deal With Israel
    Tags:
    military drills, NATO, Croatia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse