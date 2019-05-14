Register
    UK Independence Party (UKIP) rosettes

    UKIP European Parliamentary Candidate: Both Labour and Conservatives 'in Crisis'

    © AFP 2019 / BEN STANSALL
    Opinion
    British Prime Minister Theresa May will continue Brexit talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn today, as they try to draft a divorce bill that would finally secure the country’s departure from the EU. But will any compromises actually be made?

    Sputnik spoke with UKIP European Parliamentary Election candidate Graham Eardley for more…

    Sputnik: Can Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn compromise and approve a Brexit deal?

    Graham Eardley: The talks are in deadlock and they are meeting yet again today. It's been coming up to five weeks now that they've been talking, and they are getting nowhere.

    Sputnik: Is a no deal departure out of the question?

    A pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporter takes part in a protest outside the House of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    EU MP: Tories on Track for ‘Complete Collapse’ as Support for Brexit Party Grows
    Graham Eardley: At the moment; and my mind changes as the circumstance changes, I think that on the 31st of October we could be leaving the EU without a deal.

    It would obviously not tie us in into the EU's customs union with having a backstop on the Northern Ireland border for one, also we'd be completely out of the common fisheries policy and common agricultural policy, and we would be a free trading nation.

    READ MORE: Brexit Party Slams Anti-Semitism Claims Against Farage Over Lambasting Soros

    We wouldn't just have WTO rules, because in certain countries such as Israel and Switzerland; I know that Leon Fox has already scoped out some free trade agreements.

    Sputnik: How damaging has the Brexit debacle been for both the Conservatives and Labour?

    A ripped poster of Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez is seen on a wall in Benalmadena, southern Spain, June 15, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Spain's Socialist Party Leads Polls With 30% for Upcoming EU Elections - Survey
    Graham Eardley: I think that both the main parties are in crisis at the moment. The last thing they want to have happened is the European elections, where we will see great losses for the Conservatives, there's talk of them being down in fourth or even fifth place in some of the polling.

    The Labour Party are completely split, Keir Stamer says once thing and Jeremy Corbyn seems to say completely another, so there will be a complete and utter crisis in both the main parties.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Graham Eardley and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    parliamentary elections, European Parliament, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
