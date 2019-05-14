UKIP European Parliamentary Candidate: Both Labour and Conservatives 'in Crisis'

Sputnik spoke with UKIP European Parliamentary Election candidate Graham Eardley for more…
Sputnik: Can Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn compromise and approve a Brexit deal?
Graham Eardley: The talks are in deadlock and they are meeting yet again today. It's been coming up to five weeks now that they've been talking, and they are getting nowhere.
Sputnik: Is a no deal departure out of the question?
It would obviously not tie us in into the EU's customs union with having a backstop on the Northern Ireland border for one, also we'd be completely out of the common fisheries policy and common agricultural policy, and we would be a free trading nation.
We wouldn't just have WTO rules, because in certain countries such as Israel and Switzerland; I know that Leon Fox has already scoped out some free trade agreements.
Sputnik: How damaging has the Brexit debacle been for both the Conservatives and Labour?
The Labour Party are completely split, Keir Stamer says once thing and Jeremy Corbyn seems to say completely another, so there will be a complete and utter crisis in both the main parties.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of Graham Eardley and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
