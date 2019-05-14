UKIP European Parliamentary Candidate: Both Labour and Conservatives 'in Crisis'

British Prime Minister Theresa May will continue Brexit talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn today, as they try to draft a divorce bill that would finally secure the country’s departure from the EU. But will any compromises actually be made?

Sputnik: Can Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn compromise and approve a Brexit deal?

Graham Eardley: The talks are in deadlock and they are meeting yet again today. It's been coming up to five weeks now that they've been talking, and they are getting nowhere.

Sputnik: Is a no deal departure out of the question?

At the moment; and my mind changes as the circumstance changes, I think that on the 31of October we could be leaving the EU without a deal.

It would obviously not tie us in into the EU's customs union with having a backstop on the Northern Ireland border for one, also we'd be completely out of the common fisheries policy and common agricultural policy, and we would be a free trading nation.

We wouldn't just have WTO rules, because in certain countries such as Israel and Switzerland; I know that Leon Fox has already scoped out some free trade agreements.

Sputnik: How damaging has the Brexit debacle been for both the Conservatives and Labour?

I think that both the main parties are in crisis at the moment. The last thing they want to have happened is the European elections, where we will see great losses for the Conservatives, there's talk of them being down in fourth or even fifth place in some of the polling.

The Labour Party are completely split, Keir Stamer says once thing and Jeremy Corbyn seems to say completely another, so there will be a complete and utter crisis in both the main parties.

