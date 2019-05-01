May Desperate to Get Deal to Stop EU Elections From Taking Place - UKIP Founder

The Conservatives and Labour party will continue debating Brexit today, amid a backdrop of uncertainty for Prime Minister Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn. Can they come to some sort of agreement that would end what has become a crippling political impasse?

Sputnik spoke with UKIP founder Alan Sked for more…

Sputnik:Will Labour and the Conservatives be able to reach a compromise over Brexit?

Alan Sked: There are rumours that they are making progress and probably that they could have an agreement, but then again there are always such rumours going around, and it's very difficult to tell.

May is desperate to get an agreement to stop the European elections from taking place, so the story is that she might agree to some kind of customs union or something that amounts to a customs union so that Labour can say yes.

In that case she would try and pass her withdrawal agreement through the Commons with Labour's support, she might get more Labour support than Tory support, but it would split her party, she's determined to get her agreement through at whatever price, so it's possible.

Again, it's difficult to see what gains Corbyn would get from it because unless it included a second referendum, he would probably split his own party, and if he ended up being the man who saved Brexit, or destroyed Brexit, there doesn't seem to be any kind of plus factor for him, his interest lies in splitting the Conservatives and having a general election.

Sputnik: Will the public lose faith in both the Conservatives and Labour following the Brexit debacle?

Alan Sked: All the evidence from the opinion polls seems to indicate that the two party system is suffering enormously. If you look at the polls for the European elections, they are saying that only about seven percent of the public will vote for the two major parties, but we'll know something more definite this week after the local elections, and we can try and find out what's happened to the party vote there.

