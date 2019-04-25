Register
21:50 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Brexit Backstop is Actually Where EU Wants us - English Democrats Chair

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Leading MEPs have taunted the UK and Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, ahead of the upcoming European parliamentary elections, arguing that Britain's glory days are over. Sputnik discussed the dispute with Robin Tillbrook; Chairman of the English Democrats.

    Sputnik: Was it a mistake to extend Article Fifty?

    Robin Tillbrook: As chairman of the English democrats and also as a solicitor; I’m involved in bringing a case to have it declared by the high court that actually the extension was illegal, so it will be an even bigger mistake if we are successful in that application, and by the way every lawyer that I’ve spoken to thinks that it’s an excellent case, so it is one where we may actually be out already.

    I think Theresa May got wrong-footed when her so-called withdrawal deal didn’t go through parliament, and the start of her troubles really was when her attorney generals advice had to be disclosed, and everybody could see that even people within the government knew it was a terrible deal.

    Where we go from here is difficult. I think the government is absolutely determined to try and ram through this deal, that’s obviously what the EU authorities want as well, and the interesting this about that deal is that if you take out the Northern Ireland dimension, and that fact that we’re actually coming out of the main structures of the EU; it’s otherwise identical to what the EU are trying to ram through in Switzerland.

    It’s pretty clear that the so-called backstop is actually where the EU wants us.

    READ MORE: EU Keeps Info on Second Brexit Referendum Talks With Soros and Blair SECRET

    The British flag is seen at half mast.
    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    'Gone Are The Days': Leading MEP Says Britain Must Accept Empire 'Long-Dead'
    Sputnik: How do you see British politics changing after the Brexit debacle?

    Robin Tillbrook: A lot of people have woken up to the fact that the way the Westminster system works, the way that the media bias has operated; all of these things have been revealed as either incompetent or really against the interests of ordinary people in a way that you couldn’t have imagined would have been clear to everybody, say five years ago.

    There’s been a huge awakening of people, that actually the system is totally broken as it stands, and we need some major reforms.

    READ MORE: 'Seismic Shock': Conversative Party Vet Widdecombe Joins Farage's Brexit Party

    Sputnik: How much of an impact could the Brexit Party have on parliament?

    Robin Tillbrook: So far as what happens with the Brexit Party is concerned; the opinion polls are suggesting that they are going to do very well, I have no information to the contrary on that, but I also haven’t come across very many people who say they are actually going to vote for them, so I don’t know whether those opinion polls are just as wrong as many others have been recently.

    However many MEPs the Brexit Party wins; it cannot make any difference to the whole situation about Brexit because they are not going to be influential, they are not going to be deciding anything that matters in terms of whether or not we are in or out.

    The other thing that we have to bear in mind is that the electoral system is governed by the so called D’Hondt voting counting, which basically means that even if you win eighty percent of the vote, you are still only going to get about twenty six MEPs.

    Even if there is a huge swing in favour of the Brexit Party; it still won’t win all the MEPs, and even if it did win all the MEPs; it still wouldn’t be able to actually do anything about Theresa May’s deal for example.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Brexit Party, European Union, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse