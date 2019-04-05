Public Will Become Unhappy With Further Extensions – Campaigner on Brexit Delay

If the ongoing political deadlock in the UK over Brexit couldn’t get any more ridiculous; Prime Minister Theresa May has now asked the EU for a further extension of Article fifty. But would any more delays to Britain’s departure even be worthwhile?

Sputnik spoke with Eddie Bone; Campaign director of Campaign for an English Parliament for more…

Sputnik: Would any further delays to Brexit be beneficial and will the EU necessarily agree to this?

Eddie Bone: First of all; what we're seeing with Theresa May is her really go begging to the EU, and show herself up to be very incompetent. As for the EU agreeing, they are already putting down their own terms and they've got to agree amongst themselves, which will be very difficult.

Sputnik: How do you see British politics changing in the near future?

There are some good things coming out of this mess, for the first time people are looking at the political process across the UK, and they are seeing the British government being incompetent, dishonest, corrupt and undemocratic, and treating them unfairly in England.

For a system to change; the longer this goes on, the more likely people will say this is not working for us, and for a person who's campaigned for an English parliament, I'd say that we are a couple of steps closer to that now, but more importantly we are one step closer to an independent England.

As Theresa May asks for these delays and extensions; people are just going to become more unhappy with what they've got.

She had already agreed on the twenty-ninth of March and made numerous statements that stated that the government would have left under WTO terms, it seems that she's betrayed that very position.

One of the things that has shocked me out of the whole process is listening to the SNP essentially argue for the integrity of the UK in Westminster, by really saying that they don't want a no deal scenario for Britain, where actually they will know full well that a no deal situation would probably be the end of the UK.

It has actually taken me by surprise that groups within Westminster; the SNP are a good example, haven't really taken and grasped how serious that situation is, essentially they have lost their credibility as a nationalist organisation calling for an independent Scotland for doing what they've done.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of Eddie Bone and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.